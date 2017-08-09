Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2017 --Having been continuously recognized and Awarded by PADI South East Asia Representatives, Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly was surprised to have already received 3 PADI Industry Awards and a TripAdvisor Award of recognition. As the program has now become the number one choice for professional divers looking for the best possible Instructor level training experience it is important to book a place early, and now the 2018 schedule is available. There will be 10 sessions in 2018 and the following information includes the IDC, IE and EFRI start and finish dates for all sessions of the year. The good thing is that both the start dates and end dates include Pre-IDC Preparation, the Instructor Development Course, and the Emergency First Response Instructor training so there can be some flexibility on dates dependent upon the case.



Session 1 - January 6th - January 27th (I.E January 23rd–24th)

Session 2 - February 17th – March 10th (I.E March 6th–7th)

Session 3 – March 24th – April 14th (I.E April 10th–11th)

Session 4 – April 28th – May 19th (I.E May 15th-16th)

Session 5 – May 26th – June 16th (I.E June 12th–13th)

Session 6 – July 7th – July 28th (I.E July 24th-25th)

Session 7 – August 11th – September 1st (I.E August 28th-29th)

Session 8 – September 15th – October 6th (I.E October 2nd-3rd)

Session 9 – October 19th – November 9th (I.E November 5th-6th)

Session10 – November 24th – December 15th (I.E December 11th-12th)



The program is entirely conducted by Holly and takes place at the only established PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) on the island of Gili Trawangan offering the absolute highest possible standard of training facilities. The course itself is actually made up on 2 parts; PADI IDC Preparation and the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC).The Preparation Course is designed to refresh some of the practical and theoretical elements from the PADI Divemaster Course in preparation to make a successful start on the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC), which in turn is designed and conducted by Multiple Award Winning Triple Platinum PADI Course Director Holly and delivered in a way that develops new Instructors to a level way beyond that generally seen within the recreational diving industry.



This program is a great find for professional level divers looking to develop the knowledge, skills, and confidence to make a successful start in a new career as a scuba diving instructor. There are many ways to find out more about the program and gain a more in depth idea of how it all works. The PADI IDC Gili TripAdvisor Page is a great place to start, showing first-hand undisputed reviews from previous students. A range of photos and videos can be found on the PADI IDC Gili Indonesia Facebook Page and there is even the PADI IDC Indonesia 2016 Slideshow on YouTube.



Contact:

JT Dive Advice

Dive Publications

idc@trawangandive.com

+62 (0)821-4785-0413

www.idc-gili.com