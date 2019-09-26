2019 September Monthly Giveaway & Specials Activity Is Lewo Blu-Ray Creator to Help People Convert Blu-ray/DVD Movies to Videos for Enjoyment

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2019 --Leawo Software, a company dedicated to finding and providing multimedia solutions for users, just started 2019 September Monthly Giveaway & Specials promotion. This event starts on 11th September 2019 and will run through till 30th September 2019. This promotion is currently featuring a large number of its products at great discounts including Leawo Blu-ray Creator, which convert and burn videos to Blu-ray and DVD with ease.



As one of the most powerful Blu-ray creating tools, Leawo Blu-ray Creator can easily convert and burn various videos and audios of more than 180 formats including HEVC, AVI, FLV, etc. to DVD/Blu-ray discs, folders, and ISO image files. It enables users to burn video to Blu-ray/DVD from various origins like camcorder video, smartphone recorded footage, downloaded online videos, saved screen activities, etc. Users could burn video to Blu-ray/DVD disc freely in BD50, BD25, DVD5 or DVD9.



With Leawo Blu-ray Creator, users can create disc menus on the Blu-ray or DVD discs before burning videos to the disc. Leawo Blu-ray Creator offers multiple preset disc menu options, and even enables users to design disc menu based their preference. Besides, the internal menu designer enables users to design the title such as text color, size, and font. Users could customize personal disc menu templates and save for future use.



Apart from being able to burn videos to Blu-ray and DVD, Leawo Blu-ray Creator is also an easy to use slideshow maker and burner. Leawo Blu-ray Creator offers simple solutions to burn photos from iPhone, iPad, Android devices, cameras, etc. to Blu-ray and DVD discs. Besides, the internal photo slideshow editor allows users to edit photo, set video effect, insert background music, adjust audio effect, etc.



What's more, Leawo Blu-ray Creator can trim videos by deciding the exact time at which the video will begin and end, add watermark including image watermark and text watermark, crop videos, remove other unwanted parts, adjust video effect including brightness, saturation, contrast and volume of the video, turn 2D video into 3D in 3D section by enabling 3D function, remove noise and create chapters.



Leawo Blu-ray Creator is available on both Windows and Mac platform and it also provides a free trial version with limited functions. The full version of Leawo Blu-ray Creator costs $39.95 for a year's subscription and $59.95 for lifetime access. However, in the 2019 September Monthly Giveaway & Specials promotion, it can be purchased with a 30% discount, making the price $27.96 for one-year subscription and $41.96 for lifetime access respectively.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Visit https://www.leawo.org/ for more details.