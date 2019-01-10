2019 Will Be Green Solar Technologies' Greatest Year Yet Says COO Edward Harner

North Hollywood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2019 --We are officially one week into 2019, and the solar industry is set to prosper.



Edward Harner, COO of Green Solar Technologies, speaks on the past year for the solar installation company and how they plan to bring their success from 2018 into the new year.



"2018 was fantastic year for the solar industry as well as for our company," says Harner. "Residential solar is no longer a niche industry as more and more consumers understand the benefits of going solar and are making the switch."



One of the most significant events for GST in 2018 was when the Federal Government imposed tariffs on foreign solar panels, allowing American solar companies to compete fairly in the U.S. marketplace. Green Solar Technologies welcomed the privilege of being the only solar installer nationwide to advocate in Washington D.C. for the tariffs on behalf of all American solar manufacturers.



In response to the tariffs, GST's Harner commented, "At GST, we pride ourselves in using only American-manufactured solar panels because we believe in providing our customers with the utmost quality for their installations. The tariffs will help these American manufacturers engage in fair competition and will help create more jobs for Americans as manufacturers leave other countries like China and begin work here."



"We're always looking to expand the number of states we install in, and we're still looking to add more states to the list so that we can provide solar technology to a larger population," says Harner. He continues, "Our company grew substantially in 2018 as we entered six new markets. We believe that the investments we made will pay off in 2019 as we continue to dominate the residential solar market."



Green Solar Technologies's successes in 2018 fill the company with optimism and confidence that the upcoming year will deliver even more growth and rewards.



"We're going to be redirecting our focus this year. Toward the end of 2018 we began to focus much more heavily in growing our marketing department and ambassador program," says Harner, "Now that we have those firmly in place, we can work on implementing strategies accordingly."



As enthusiasm for solar energy continues to grow, Green Solar Technologies will be working diligently in 2019 to extend their network of installers nationwide. When the number of installers GST works with increases, productivity and efficiencies will also increase. GST will not only be able to perform more installations apace, but they will also begin working with installers in states where they hope to establish operations in the near future.



Edward Harner concludes, "GST looks forward to an exhilarating year ahead. If the past year's growth of the solar industry and of GST is any indication of the year to come, we'll be looking at Green Solar Technologies's greatest year yet."