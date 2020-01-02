Huizhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2020 --2020 Best Medical Device Manufacturer & Supplier in Alibaba



1. Huizhou Jinghao Medical Technology CO., LTD.

https://jinghaohealth.en.alibaba.com/



JINGHAO MEDICAL – The Sole hearing aids listed Hearing aids manufacturer in China



Huizhou Jinghao Medical Technology company specialized in the production of digital hearing aid, rechargeable hearing aids, bluetooth hearing aid, BTE, ITE hearing amplifier, personal sound amplifier (PSAPs) hearing devices, medical air mattress and other health care products public company, since 2009, by virtue of advanced production and testing equipment, excellent sales team and excellent suppliers, the company has established a management program to explore the market and after-sales service for hearing aids.



Huizhou Jinghao Medical Technology CO., LTD. is the sole listed hearing aids/ hearing amplifier manufacturer in China, be famous for provide good quality and good price hearing aids/hearing amplifier.



The factory passed BSCI, ISO13485, ISO9001, C-TPAT, SQP ,CVS HEALTH etc audit ,and all products with CE, RoHS, FDA certificates. With our own R&D department , more than 30 experienced engineers, we have the ability to do ODM & OEM project.



After legal registration, the company's business scope is: production, processing, sales: electronic products: auditory tuning fork, audiometer, otoacoustic transmitter, otoacoustic impedance measuring instrument, implantable bone conduction hearing aid, cochlear sound processor, bone Bridge sound processor, bone conduction sound processor, auditory rehabilitation training instrument, behind the ear type, in-ear type, box type, bone conduction type hearing aid; portable oxygen breathing apparatus, portable oxygen generator, medical respiratory humidifier, medical oxygen wet Chemicalizer, atomizing tube, atomizing suction tube, atomizing mask, medical ultrasonic atomizer, compression atomizer, medical atomizer, atomizer, atomization assembly; glass thermometer, thermometer, electronic thermometer, pulse oximetry Instruments, sphygmomanometers, blood glucose meters; electric wheelchairs, manual wheelchairs, medical abduction, elbows, walking aids, electric blankets for standing stands, medical air mattresses, fetal heart pumps, breast pumps, cupping, desiccant, Physiotherapy, pulser; import and export of goods and technology.



Jinghao's mission: To be the most assured medical device in the China.

Jinghao's purpose: the happiness of employees is the happiness of the company.

Jinghao's vision: a dream, a family, fight together, win together.

Jinghao's values: unity, passion, dedication, and win-win.



Location: Floor 6, Huicheng Industrial Building, Huifengdong 2 road , Zhongkai High-Tech Zone, Huizhou, Guangdong, China (Mainland)

Mobile: +86-18566295705

Phone: +86-752-2299187

Email: Jinghao14@jinghao.cc



Profile:

10+years we focus on hearing aids development & manufacturing;

10+authorized certificates jinghao products & factory passed;

30+engineers put their passion in hearing aids developing

300+employees in jinghao engaged in hearing aids industry

3,000,000+pcs hearing aids every year we production



History

2012 – Supply to the biggest European supermarket LIDL

2013 – Supply to second biggest medical company MOREPEN in India

2014 – Passed ISO9001+ ISO13485 FDA certificate

2015 – Supply to largest medical company APOLLO in India

2016 – Supply to the US biggest pharmaceutical chain shops CVS HEALTH

2017 – Got High Technology Company certificate

2018 – Supply to JAPAN AEON; Become the sole listed hearing aids company in China; Turn over over 100 million



Product line :

1. Hearing aids

ODM & OEM ;all kinds of hearing aids / hearing amplifier

BTE Hearing aids, ITE Hearing aids. Pocket Hearing aids , Digital Hearing aids, Rechargeable Hearing aids

2. Nebulizer

3. Medical air mattress



R &D stength

High Technology Company

The Sole Listed Hearing Aids Manufacture In China

60+ Patents

20 New Items Every Year

3 R&D Teams ;

30 Engineers

4 Brands

OEM & ODM;

Independent R&D;



CERTIFICATE



BSCI, ISO 13485, ISO 9001: 2008, RoSH, Medical CE



Medical Exhibitions ,

Show our newest hearing aids technoledgy.

2018.3.16 INDIA Medical FAIR

2018.1.9 UNITE STATE CES

2018.4.13 HONGKONG HKTDC

2018.7.17 UNITE STATE FIME

2018.9.21 INDIA MEDICAL FAIR

2018.10.13 HONGKONG HKTDC

2018.11.12 GERMANY MEDICA

2019.1 USA CES

2019.1 DUBAI ARAB HEALTH



Readmore About the company Jinghao Medical , please visit :



https://www.jhhearingaids.com



2. Hubei YJT Technology Co., Ltd.

https://hnclaser.en.alibaba.com



Hubei YJT Technology Co., Ltd. (HNC) was established in January of 2005. We are a high-tech enterprise specialized in the research & development, production and sales of various medical laser/physical therapy instruments.Specialized in the LLLT series, we always take product quality as our life. With a sterilized workshop covering an area of more than 5,000 square meters, we coordinate with GMP standard, possessing 4pcs of individual fully-automatic production lines. Our products have passed ISO9001 and ISO13485 certificates, and all of YJT laser treatment instrument series are approved by CE and RoHS certificates.The company has the most advanced medical laser R&D center in China. With more than thirty senior engineers and experts in the field of optoelectronics, YJT successfully develops many global leading semiconductor laser treatment instruments and other medical products with independent intellectual property rights. We have won the related national patents of over 30 items. All of the products are not only popular in domestic markets, but also selling well in other Asian and European countries. The distribution channels of YJT brand cover more than 100 countries. We wish to establish long term business relationships with overseas partners and agents. OEM and ODM orders are warmly welcomed.



3 Changzhou Kondak medical rehabilitation equipment Co., Ltd.



https://kdrehab.en.alibaba.com



Changzhou Kondak medical rehabilitation equipment Co., Ltd. is a collection of research and development, production, our company has cultivated a high-quality management. the market as the guide is committed to the forefront of the development of rehabilitation medical equipment leadership. Our main products are: balance system series, language barriers series, nerve function evaluation series, psychological test series, traction series, walking series, sports series – series of upper limb, lower limb movement, body series, occupational therapy, functional assessment series, treatment bed series, auxiliary appliance series, wheelchairs and other equipment, the rehabilitation of children series. Widely used in rehabilitation medicine rehabilitation prevention, rehabilitation and rehabilitation treatment.



4. Remarss technology Co,

https://remarss.en.alibaba.com/



Remarss technology Co, is a modernized enterprise engaging in the R & D, producing, selling of medical beauty products. The customer is from whole world, Europeans, American, Middle East and South East Asian. At same time, we cooperate with companies in this industries from Japan, Korea and USA and share the most cutting edge technologies with each other.We are focus on the R &D and spare no efforts to improve the quality. In future, we will take huge market share around the world.



5. Beijing Sincoheren S&T Development co., Ltd.

https://sincoherengroup.en.alibaba.com



Established in 1999, Beijing Sincoheren S&T Development co., Ltd. is one of the most reliable and professional hi-tech manufacturers of medical and aesthetic equipments in China. Beijing Sincoheren its own R&D dept. with experienced engineers from Luminues, Alma lasers and other leading companies within industry,over 2000 square meters factory and local offices in Europe, Australia, Honkong, USA and Russia. Most of our equipment are approved by CE, FDA, Medical CE TUV Reinland, ISO13485 and TGA. So you are safe to operate and resell in your own countries. We are confident to offer you fast delivery, fully tested machines.



6. Wuhan Hemeitao Import And Export Trade Co., Ltd.

https://hemeitao.en.alibaba.com



Our company is engaged in the following business:Wholesale and retail of packaging materials, cosmetics, clothing, shoes and hats, daily necessities, office supplies, metal products, hardware and telecommunications, electronic products, information technology consulting services, business management consulting services, goods import and export, technology import and export, agent import and export



7. Hangzhou Hua'an Medical & Health Instruments Co., Ltd.

https://china-huaan.en.alibaba.com



Founded in 1997, Hangzhou Huaan Medical & Health Instruments Co., Ltd. is a professional and leading manufacturer of general diagnostic instruments, including digital thermometer, infrared thermometer, digital sphygmomanometer, etc. Our monthly capacity is about 800,000 units for digital thermometer.As a high technology enterprise, our R&D department comprises engineers, technicians and designers with abundant experience in optoelectronics, semiconductor and IC design, etc. We already have established a strict and efficient QC system. All of our products are produced strictly under ISO13485 management systems, in order to meet Medical CE and the USA FDA requirements.Excellent service and reliable quality help us win a worldwide reputation in countries as follows: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Poland, the USA, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Australia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa, Nigeria and other countries.It will be highly appreciated that if you can contact us for more information about our company and products. Welcome you to cooperate with us with OEM and ODM orders.



8. Shenzhen Pango Electronic Co., Ltd

https://pan-go.en.alibaba.com



Established in 2000, Shenzhen Pango Electronic Co., Ltd. specialize in manufacturing, developing and managing medical&health-care products and all kinds of massagers. Our main products include digital blood pressure monitor, slimming belts, massage cushions for car and home use, eye massagers, hair beautifiers, breast enhancers, hand beautifiers, foot massagers, sauna beltsWe always attach great importance to customers' needs and pay more attention to the development of new products. With the latest electronic technology, strict quality control and favorable price, our products are popular in America, Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.



9. Hengshui Gangsheng Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

https://gsylqc.en.alibaba.com/

Hengshui Gangsheng Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer specialized in "Orthopedic medical brace products". All of our products are Verified by FDA and CE, followed ISO 13485 standard.Our factory is in Hengshui City, Hebei Province, which is in the medical equipments manufacturing base of China. occupies more than 70,000 square meters. it's near to Beijing airport, will take about 4 hours to get to our factory by car.The founder has more than 15 years of professional medical appliances experiences, and in the long period, we have gradually established complete production lines and product range in the field of medical products.Our main products are as follows: Clavicle Support belt & Back Posture Corrector Braces, Lumbar & Sacral Supports, Rib Belts & Abdominal Binder, Cervical Collar & Neck braces, Hinged Knee braces, Ankle Supports & Braces, Walker boots, Arm Slings or Immobilizers, Wrist Brace Splints, Finger Splints, Elbow Supports & Braces, Shoulder Immobilizers & Braces and so on.Our products was sold well in North America, Europe, South & Middle America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea etc.It is a enterprise integrating research, development, sales and after-sales service. The business principle is "Do not stop innovating just because of the fear of the other people imitating"



10. SHANGHAI EVEN MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS CO.,LTD

https://shevenmedical.en.alibaba.com



SHANGHAI EVEN MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS CO.,LTD was located in the most flourishing commercial and financial center of China-Shanghai city. We are a professional comprehensive enterprise with the status of legal entity in importing and exporting the Surgical Dressing and Surgical Equipment and all the related medical items including high-tech equipment researching and development as well.Our company mainly handles in: Surgical Dressing,Medical Disposables, Laboratory Disposables. Our products have been sold to many countries and regions in the world such as Europe, America, Southeast Asia, Oceania, Middle East, Africa etc. Meanwhile we kept close relationships with many professional manufacturer and units in over 30 provinces to ensure a steady supply of goods.SHANGHAI EVEN MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS CO., LTD stick to the enterprise essence of "Serve the Clients, Heart and Soul, Survive on the base of the Quality, Developing on the base of the Technique, to make profit on the base of Management, and serve the market on the base of the Technique, to make profit on the base of Management, and serve the market on the base of Reputation" , we operate our company in strictly accordance with the management system of ISO9002 standard, emphasize the brand building, insists on enterprise spirit of " CREADIT FIRST, SUPERIOR QUALITY, MUTUTAL BENEFITS AND JOINT DEVELOPMENT" , absorb and import the advanced production technology and management concept from international well-know enterprises constantly to make sure the quality of our products achieve the international standard and obtain the trust and reputation of the customers around the world through providing high quality products and superior service.



