2021 Champion Racing Oil National Open Belongs to Carson Macedo

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2021 --It was as hotly contested as any National Open in recent memory, offering three different leaders and a race that came down to the very final corner on the 40th and last lap.



Brent Marks controlled the first 12 laps before spinning in traffic, and then Schuchart took the point. He led the next 23, but then came charging sixth-starting Macedo. Carson slid by coming to the 35th lap and survived a sprint to the checkered flag as Schuchart nearly got him back at the end of the Champion Racing Oil National Open.



The win is Carson's 10th of the season, and arguably the most rewarding of his 16 career World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series wins.



"This is the highest-paying win of my career," Macedo said. "You know I left so frustrated the first few times I came to Williams Grove because I couldn't figure it out. I was wondering how the heck other guys are so much better. But that's 10 wins with the Outlaws this year, I can't believe it. Our team is incredible."



