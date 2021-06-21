2021 Nyu Virtual Commencement Produced by Van Wagner

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2021 --Van Wagner Productions, the industry leader in live sports event presentation and production for nearly 40 years, partnered with New York University in producing and honoring NYU's 2021 graduating class. The first-ever hybrid graduation for the prestigious institution took place on location at the Skirball Center for Performing Arts in New York City on May 19, 2021 from 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. ET.



Working alongside the NYU University Events, Media Production, and staff at the Skirball Center, Van Wagner deployed a team of producers, directors, content creators and engineers dedicated to creating a world-class virtual commencement experience for graduates and their proud families and friends. Van Wagner provided overall production management, creative vision, scripting, show-calling, staffing, talent management, live music coordination and engineering services for the ceremony that was streamed live on YouTube and Facebook around the world.



The virtual commencement ceremony contained a mix of pre-recorded content and live speeches by NYU leadership and faculty including President Andrew Hamilton, Vice Provost Clay Shirky, and President of the NYU Alumni Association Dasha Rettew. Additionally, 14 students participated onsite in the ceremonial presentation of degrees representing NYU's 18 schools, and Van Wagner recreated the iconic Ceremony of the Torch. Close to 1,000 students showcased their NYU pride – surrounded by friends and family – in an exclusive Zoom Watch Party and were featured throughout the once in a lifetime ceremony. In addition to the Zoom Watch Party, Van Wagner integrated live social media posts from friends and family across the globe using NYU's partner Flockler.



"We chose the leaders in event production to ensure we created a ceremony that was meaningful for our graduates, would be an interactive and engaging experience for our worldwide audience, and represented NYU's high production standards," said Regina Drew, Director of NYU's Office of University Events.



If you'd like to see what the Van Wagner corporate event production team can do, you can watch the 2021 NYU Virtual Commencement Ceremony here.>>>



"It was an honor and privilege to collaborate with so many talented individuals who were committed to delivering a stellar production worthy of the University's motto – Perstare et Praestare" said Executive Producer Greg Kwizak. "Our goal was to seamlessly blend the virtual format with a dynamic live production at the Skirball Theatre and celebrate this momentous occasion for all graduates and faculty. We congratulate and salute the entire class of 2021!"



Interested in learning more about what Van Wagner can do for your virtual or hybrid event? Van Wagner's award-winning production team has you covered. Contact us at (212) 699-8400 or info@vanwagner.com to get started today.