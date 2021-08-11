2021 Thoreau Open Final Results

Concord, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2021 --The Thoreau Tennis Open concluded this past Sunday with intense competition. Many matches went into set tie breakers as well as third set tie breakers. The club hosted the second annual pro tennis tournament in the Boston area which ran August 2nd through August 8th. The Thoreau Tennis Open, in cooperation with the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the USTA attracted top-ranked players from all over the world, including those who will play in the 2021 US Open. Players representing over 40 countries competed for $125,000 in prize money sanctioned as a WTA125 event. Prize money has doubled since the inaugural event in 2019. 2020 was cancelled due to Covid-19 shutdowns.



This year's competition was made up of top ranked lady's pro tennis and emerging players from around the world. Magdalena Frech of Poland faced Renata Zarazua of Mexico, in a highly contested singles finals match. Frech defeated Zarazua (8) 6-3, 7-6 to win her first ever WTA title. Frech, a baseline phenom, was relentless in her ground strokes while Zarazua possesses a strong serve and volley game.



In doubles, Peangtarn Plipuech, Thailand, and partner, Jessy Rompies, Indonesia, defeated Usue Maitane Arconada, USA, and her partner Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-3, 7-6 in a third set tie breaker.



Full Results - Sunday, Aug 8



SF - P. Plipuech (THA) / J. Rompies (INA) d. G. Voskoboeva (KAZ) / V. Zvonareva (RUS) 46 61 11-9



F - P. Plipuech (THA) / J. Rompies (INA) d. U. M. Arconada (USA) / C. Bucsa (ESP) 36 76(5) 10-8



F - M. Frech (POL) d. [8] R. Zarazua (MEX) 63 76(4)



The Boston based tournament is much needed, according to the WTA, to create and sustain professional level players locally who will be competing on the world stage. In fact, some of the players this week will be vying to play in the US Open next month and this venue offers an up-close look at the talent that's soon headed there. The Thoreau Tennis Open was televised on the Tennis Channel during the entire week of the tournament from August 2 thru 8.



A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the: Sportsmen's Tennis & Enrichment Center located at 950 Blue Hill Avenue, Dorchester, Massachusetts 02124



The Sportsmen's mission is to build leaders on the court, in the classroom and in the greater community by providing academic, wellness and social development programs alongside recreational and competitive tennis instruction for youth and adults.



Since 1951 The Thoreau Club, Concord, MA has been helping families and individuals live active, happy, and healthy lives.



