Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2021 --ApexPro Real Estate Group has announced the launch of their new, interactive website www.apexprore.com. This website brings a fast, simple, and responsive design, streamlined for desktop and mobile users to help home buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in the Greater Houston market.



The feature-rich website has everything visitors need, from conducting neighborhood searches to drawing specific searches on a map. The new interactive website gives better access to conduct MLS listings, powered by IDX that updates every 15 minutes. The website includes features such as neighborhood trends and demographics, sold listings in the neighborhood and a home financial calculator.



The website also boasts a home valuation app that allows visitors to determine their property value when ready to sell their home. The app considers many real-time values such as the property historical value, appreciation, and neighborhood comps, to name a few. Best of all, this home valuation app is free to use.



"The new website is exactly what our company needs to start off 2021," said Ann Tran, CEO. "Our company is constantly changing and growing, so the new overall website will be better serve the need of our customers."



About ApexPro Real Estate Group

ApexPro Real Estate Group is a niche real estate brokerage firm that focuses on providing authentic, committed, and dedicated service to residential and commercial real estate buyers and sellers in the Greater Houston area. The firm was founded in 2017 by Ann Tran and served over 1,000 happy clients. Additional information about ApexPro Real Estate Group can be found at the company's website at apexprore.com/about.



Contact

Phone: 713-339-1119

Email: info@apexprore.com



ApexPro Real Estate Group

3000 Wilcrest Dr, Ste 101 Houston, TX 77042