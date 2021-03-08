Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2021 --Gary Barbera on the Boulevard another First …Jeep first Vehicle to Onboard Amazon Fire TV for Auto with Alexa Voice Command



Article and information As Reported by CarandDriver.com



2022 Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer Will Offer Amazon Fire TV



Netflix, Hulu, and other entertainment can stream on the luxury three-row SUV's seatback and front passenger screens, and certain content can be downloaded for offline viewing.



The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will be available with Amazon Fire TV for Auto, which includes Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and Twitch.



It'll be viewed on the full-size SUV's seatback screens and front seat passenger screen. Drivers can watch on the central touchscreen when the vehicle is in park.



An Amazon remote is also included, and it has a voice command function for Alexa.



The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will have available Amazon Fire TV capability so occupants can stream entertainment in the new luxury SUVs. Amazon previously announced at the CES technology show in January that it was partnering with Stellantis, Jeep's parent company, and BMW to offer the tech on seatback screens, as reported by The Verge. The new three-row luxury SUVs from Jeep, previewed by a concept vehicle, will be shown in production form on March 11, and they'll arrive in mid-2021.



Amazon Fire TV for Auto will be included in the Wagoneer's optional technology packages. Fire TV, which includes streaming services like Netflix and Hulu as well as YouTube and Twitch, will be viewed on the Wagoneer's rear seat screens and front seat passenger screen. The Grand Wagoneer concept vehicle was equipped with an absurd number of screens, but we don't think they'll all come standard equipped. The front passenger's screen measured 10.3 inches, and the rear passengers each had a 10.1-inch touchscreen.



Privacy glass disables the driver from seeing what's playing, but when the SUVs are in park, the driver can watch on the 12.1-inch center touchscreen. This is similar to Teslas, which have integrated streaming services that can be viewed only when the vehicle is in park. On the Jeeps, owners will be able to download certain content for watching offline.



