2022 Thoreau Open Final Results

Concord, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2022 --The Thoreau Tennis Open concluded this past Sunday with intense competition. Many matches went into set tie breakers as well as third set tie breakers. The club hosted the third annual pro tennis tournament in the Boston area which ran August 7th through August 14th. The Thoreau Tennis Open, in cooperation with the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the USTA attracted top-ranked players from all over the world, including those who will play in the 2022 US Open. Over 60 players representing over 30 countries competed for $115,000 in prize money sanctioned as a WTA125 event.



Returning 2021 champion, Magdalena Frech of Poland lost to Wang of China in the quarterfinals. Coco Vandeweghe emerged as this year's champion. Vandeweghe defeated Bernarda Pera in three sets 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. Vandeweghe possesses a powerful serve and volley game that was hard to stop.



In doubles, Coco Vandeweghe, USA, and partner, Varvara Flink, Russia, defeated Peangtarn Plipuech, Thailand, and her partner Moyuka Ochijima, Japan, 6-4, 7-6, 7-3 in a third set tie breaker.



The Boston based tournament is much needed, according to the WTA, to create and sustain professional level players locally who will be competing on the world stage. In fact, some of the players this week will be vying to play in the US Open next month and this venue offers an up-close look at the talent that's soon headed there.



About The Thoreau Club

Since 1951 The Thoreau Club, Concord, MA has been helping families and individuals live active, happy, and healthy lives. The Thoreau Club offers memberships that include fitness, aquatics, wellcare, tennis, camps, outings and events.



