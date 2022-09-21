2022 Thoreau Open Player Roster Finalized.

Concord, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2022 --Action is set to start this week at the Thoreau Club. The club will be hosting the third annual pro tennis tournament in the Boston area starting August 8th through August 14th. The Thoreau Tennis Open, in cooperation with the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the USTA will attract top-ranked players from all over the world, including those who will play in the 2022 US. Open. Players representing over 40 countries will compete for $115,000 in prize money which has doubled since the inaugural event in 2019.



This year's competition is made up of top ranked lady's pro tennis and emerging players from around the world. The tournament favorite and the current highest ranked player, Varvara Gracheva, playing both singles and doubles matches in this week's Thoreau Open.



Gracheva will be playing against some strong competition against Harmony Tan (France) who is a strong competitor and former champion. Gracheva and Tan will be competing against a deep field including other notables such as, Anna Kalinskaya and Magdalena Frech (Poland), who is last year's Thoreau Open Champion.



The Boston based tournament is much needed, according to the WTA, to create and sustain professional level players locally who will be competing on the world stage. In fact, some of the players at the Thoreau Tennis Club will be vying to play in the US Open within a few years and this venue offers an up-close look at the talent that's soon headed there.



While at the tournament, food, drinks, and souvenirs will be available for sale. The venue offers convenient parking, ample seating and close up viewing of the action for families and fans alike. Free admission between August 8-11 and tickets for the finals weekend can be purchased through Eventbrite here https://www.eventbrite.it/e/the-thoreau-tennis-open-tickets-331785708987?aff=ebdssbeac&keep_tld=1



This year's tournament has drawn local and national sponsorship. Tournament sponsors are: Berkshire Bank; MichaelHarper.com; dot; actnano; Fenn; Cici&Alisa; Zixi; North Organics; Commercial Street Insurance; Newton Roofing Residential; Christie Campus Health; Boxboro Regency; Brine Sports; Tennis Warehouse; sundercover; Howes Insurance Group; CorpCom



Since 1951 The Thoreau Club, Concord, MA has been helping families and individuals live active, happy, and healthy lives. We're committed to the well-being of our community and strive to provide the best in preventative wellness, fitness, and leisure. The Thoreau Club offers memberships that include fitness, aquatics, wellcare, tennis, camps, outings and events. For more information please visit www.thoreau.com



Please contact eDriven Marketing, LLP at cjs@edrivenmarketing.com for Media outreach, additional information, quotes or for follow-up story consideration.