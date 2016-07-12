2048 Is a DIY Open-Source Game Console Allowing Users to Create Their Own Video Games While Learning to Code

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2016 --2048, the revolutionary new DIY open-source game console that lets users create their own video games while learning about coding, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



2048, the DIY open-source game console created by Creoqode, a London-based technology and design company specializing in innovative products that enhance user's hardware and software skills in an enjoyable, creative, and educational way. The 2048 allows users to create unique retro-style video games and visuals whilst learning about coding.



"Today, any industry needs programming skills in order to survive. To fulfill this requirement, more and more people need to learn how to code and understand the programming algorithms," says founder and CEO Cem Eltutar, about the inspiration behind the project.



Creoqode development board uses an Atmega 2560 R3 chip as the processor. The pins of the development board are specifically designed for 2048 and allow an easy plug-and-play platform for creativity. Creoqode gives users a complete freedom as any type of sensor could be plugged into 2048. For instance, it can be used as a custom music visualizer by using a sound sensor, or even be converted into a remote control for a drone.



2048 is a great chance to learn about hardware. Creoqode allows users to understand the working principles of a game console's components and encourages them to find new ways to customize their 2048 by adding new sensors and gadgets. Extensive knowledge about electronic devices will be gained in an enjoyable way. 2048 is ideal for users who are eager to create their own custom game console.



Creoqode 2048 is compatible with both Windows and Mac, and it uses Arduino IDE software as the programming platform, which is one the easiest ways to communicate with the hardware. Users will easily adapt to the game console regardless of their level of experience. Both new learners and experienced programmers will be creating their own first video game in just a couple of hours. Tutorials and booklets are provided to make users' experience smoother and more fun.



2048 is a great way for beginners to learn about programming algorithms. Thanks to the LED matrix screen, prior graphics knowledge is not needed. Users will be able to code based on three variables: the coordinates, the color, and the illumination duration of an individual LED bulb. Creoqode 2048 is a game console which is an entertaining and easy way to learn for amateur coders, and an unrestricted way to exercise their knowledge for the pros. Once users start working on 2048, it will be impossible to take a break.



"Many people think of coding as something very complex, boring and even impossible to learn. This game console is a fun way to learn and practice programming," adds Eltutar, "You can create your own video games, visuals, and customize your game console by using various gadgets and sensors. People will have fun while learning programming. 2048 aims to change the stereotypical view of coding as a tedious and time consuming job by showing it can be entertaining and useful."



The Creoqode 2048 is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/28TgHJt



Watch the Official 2048 Video Here: https://youtu.be/IuUUZ8H2O6c



About Creoqode

Creoqode is a London-based technology and design company, specializing in innovative products that enhance users' hardware and software skills in an enjoyable, creative and educational way. 2048, the DIY open-source game console, allows users to create unique retro-style video games and visuals whilst learning about coding.



For more information on Creqode please visit http://www.creoqode.com