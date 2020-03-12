212 Technologies: Enhance, Elevate, and Experience More with the Onyx Lifestyle App

Missoula, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2020 --212 Technologies, LLC reported today on the initial results of the deployment of its business building mobile application for Onyx Lifestyle, Ltd. The companies collaborated from October to December, 2019 to bring to market the fully branded and customized Onyx Lifestyle mobile business building application which had its beta release on January 11, 2020. The full worldwide public launch of the app occurred on February 4, 2020. Additionally, 212 Technologies activated 5 additional mobile updates during the period.



Onyx Lifestyle members have already solicited 1,000's of customers since the launch of the app. The exposure has extended into 15 countries. Critically, the app is powered by 212 Technologies' Language Engine which allows it to operate seamlessly and simultaneously in multiple languages. Onyx Lifestyle has currently configured it for use in English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish.



The Onyx Lifestyle mobile app is a business building tool, offering advanced Prospect Invitation, Social Publishing, Prospect Management, Team Management, Notification tracking, Account management tools and more, designed to help members quickly expand their results and success. The powerful yet intuitive design is intended to offer a highly duplicatable system anyone can use. The app is "game-ified" to make the experience fun, and was customized for Onyx Lifestyle in a variety of ways including the integration of special badges members can earn by hitting specific milestones.



The app employs "Hub Technology" that allows it to be the center of each member's business. It provides them with all the marketing and sales tools they need, but also directly connects them to the company's back office software as well as the AXIS.io interface.



The Onyx Lifestyle app has received an average user rating of 4.7 – 5.0 on the AppStore and PlayStore.



About 212 Technologies, LLC

212 Technologies, LLC is a leading developer of marketing technologies for the direct sales market including web-based software and mobile applications. Its systems have been developed based upon more than 23 years' experience in online marketing and have been accessed by over 20 million system users. Its flagship products leverage cutting-edge technology and provide a comprehensive "end to end" platform, including customer facing websites, back end system management, unique database schema, specialized client and server side scripting, intuitive mobile applications, and a proprietary AI Module ("Automated Intelligence") that monitors data and interacts seamlessly between each system element. For more information, visit https://212technologies.net