212 Technologies Goes Exclusive with SWYCH U

Missoula, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2021 --212 Technologies, LLC announced an agreement with SWYCH U, LLC to become the exclusive recipient of the company's technology platform. Developed and refined over more than 25 years, the intellectual property behind 212 Technologies' innovative mobile application has been used by its clients in generating nearly half a billion dollars ($500,000,000) in combined gross sales in the past 3 years alone.



212 Technologies stopped accepting new clients in the fall of 2020. In recent months the company has been quietly terminating its software licensing agreements with each of its customers and working with them to facilitate a smooth transition that minimizes disruption. The innovative technology is now exclusively available through the SWYCH U mobile application.



"We are truly grateful for the opportunity to have served so many great companies all of these years," commented Mike Darling, CEO of 212 Technologies. "It's been our honor to be part of the success formula of our clients, which have been very gracious and understanding of this decision. While we leave open the possibility of expanding service to other companies again in the future, we are excited about the opportunity to focus the strength of our platform in one place."



The roots of 212 Technologies' intellectual property go deep, all the way back to 1996. At a time before most people had begun using the Internet, the vision was formed for developing a comprehensive set of online marketing tools that would empower the "little guy" to generate a side income and provide an alternative to the traditional "9 to 5" job. The innovative technology pioneered the fields of online lead generation, automated marketing, and search engine optimization years before the term "gig economy" even existed.



The technology is widely credited for many "firsts" that are taken for granted today including the first self-replicated web pages, first email auto-responders, double opt-in verified email systems, self-replicating PDF eBooks, back linking systems, remote submission tools, integrated web-based live meetings, and interactive communities (now referred to as "social networks").



Utilized by over 20 million users in 163 countries, the technology took a quantum leap forward in 2015 when it was upgraded into a fully mobile system, leveraging new cutting edge technology that only recently became available. It provides a comprehensive "end to end" platform with integrated system components including customer facing websites, back end system management area, unique database schema, specialized client and server side scripting, intuitive mobile applications, and a proprietary AI Module ("automated intelligence") that monitors data and interacts seamlessly between each system element.



Since then the power of the 212 Technologies mobile application has been leveraged by numerous direct sales companies to explode their growth, including the fastest growing companies for each of the past few years. The application offers a broad range of integrated features and functions including advanced push notifications, contact management system, dynamically generated PDF documents, social media graphic library, video training platform, data statistics and analytics, system notification management, and streamlined customer invitation processes. It is designed to facilitate viral customer promotion in a natural and intuitive way.



212 Technologies President, Camaron Corr added, "Deploying the technology exclusively through SWYCH U provides the opportunity to dramatically expand the power of the system to include innovative new features and functions that will once again raise the bar for direct sales technology!"



The SWYCH U mobile app is currently available through the AppStore and PlayStore to users in the U.S. market.



About SWYCH U®

SWYCH U is a financial education services company, specializing in programs designed to empower the middle class with strategies to accelerate debt reduction and wealth generation. Through its innovative mobile application the company aims to tear down the veil obscuring the financial strategies utilized by the wealthy from the average person. Switch your thinking. Switch university. Switch you. For more information, visit https://swychu.com.



About 212 Technologies, LLC

212 Technologies, LLC is a leading developer of marketing technologies for the direct sales market including web-based software and mobile applications. Its systems have been developed based upon more than 25 years' experience in online marketing and have been accessed by over 20 million system users. Its flagship products leverage cutting-edge technology and provide a comprehensive "end to end" platform, including customer facing websites, back end system management, unique database schema, specialized client and server side scripting, intuitive mobile applications, and a proprietary AI Module ("Automated Intelligence") that monitors data and interacts seamlessly between each system element. For more information, visit https://212technologies.com.