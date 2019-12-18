Santa Rosa Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2019 --First of it's kind in the marketplace, the newly-launched Boo Boo Ball was created by 22-year-old Florida State University student Hilary Richards. The soft, squeezable plushie couture Boo Boo Kits were designed to calm anxiety, and comfort and soothe kids, teens, and grandparents, too. From bumps and scrapes, to stress and anxiety, Richards created the sweet lovable plushies to give hugs when they're needed most. Collect them all - Arlo Sheep, Lily Unicorn, Finn Shark & Mr. Lizarbocker.



Each component for the Boo Boo Ball plushies were selected by hand from the stars on Lily Unicorn's horn, to the zipper pouch hidden inside Finn Shark's mouth. The adorable plushies come to life from their very own designer character band aids, stickers, and ice packs. All illustrated by artist and children's book illustrator, Alexander Elliot.



Richards said, "I knew I wanted to take after my mom & become a young, female entrepreneur," says Hilary, "her and I were always brainstorming new, innovative ways to help kids feel better not only physically, but mentally & emotionally too."



The designer plushie characters are there for kids anytime they need a bandage, ice pack, antibiotic ointment, happy sticker, or just a big hug.



All hidden inside a secret zipper pouch each plushie includes:



- 1 gel freezer pack (for hot/cold use)

- 12 matching designer character bandages

- 6 matching designer character stickers

- 3 antibiotic ointment packets



For more information, visit http://www.boobooballusa.com/.



AS SEEN IN: High-end retail, children's boutiques, hospital gift shops, hotel gift shops, toy stores, pharmacies, school classrooms, grandma's house.



About BOO BOO BALL USA

Growing up watching her mom as a 3rd-grade teacher and owner of a children's boutique, Hilary grew a love for luxury plushies, children's products, and a passion for helping others. A percentage of sales in 2020 will go to children's charities, along with hundreds of Boo Boo Balls being donated to children's hospitals in the USA.



