22nd Annual Havertown Reindeer Romp to Support American Cancer Society

Havertown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2019 --WHAT: The 22nd Annual Reindeer Romp brings together hundreds of local families for a 5K Fun Run/Walk to raise money for the American Cancer Society in honor of Brandon Lake, a local boy who lost his battle with cancer. Following the race, a Pizza & Pub Crawl featuring several area pubs and eateries will begin. Since 1999, when Nolan Painting became the Presenting Sponsor, and Kevin Nolan, president and founder of Nolan Painting, became Race Director, the event has raised over $400,000 for the ACS.



For registration and event details, consumers can go to the Reindeer Romp website.



WHEN: Saturday, December 14th

3:00 p.m. Fun Run/Walk Kick-Off and Check Ceremony



WHO: Hundreds of community members: kids, parents, runners, walkers, onlookers and of course…Santa!



WHERE: Haverford High School

200 Mill Road

Havertown, PA 19083



WHY: The Reindeer Romp has become an annual holiday tradition for members of the Havertown community. Hundreds of neighbors join together to celebrate the season and raise money for the American Cancer Society. Following the race, several local pubs and eateries will provide participants with a free slice of pizza and beverage.



About Nolan Painting

Nolan Painting is a local, family-owned business that has been providing high quality and honest workmanship in the house painting industry since 1979. Nolan delivers the very best value in painting, color consulting, faux finishes, wall covering, plaster and stucco repair and wood replacement services to residents in Montgomery, Chester, Philadelphia, Delaware and Bucks Counties. Nolan is the largest residential painting company in the area with 100 full time employees — no subcontractors — and 30 fully outfitted vehicles. Nolan values its employees and believes its team really does make a difference. Friendly, prompt, neat, attentive, respectful, excellent work — this is what Nolan customers write in their reviews. For more information, please visit: www.nolanpainting.com