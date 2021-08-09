The Woodlands, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2021 --When Red Star Heating & Cooling was founded in 2006, the owners and operators of the 24 hour AC repair business knew that it would be essential to provide excellence when it came to customer service. With the years they've spent in the industry and the time the crew has shared with their customers, they discovered that one way to go above and beyond for those in the southeast Texas region who wanted the services they provide was by finding ways to save them money. After some thinking, it was determined that an annual discount program was the best option to benefit those seeking their 24-hour emergency AC repair and other heating and air filtration services. The Red Star Advantage monthly membership was created, and now it's being offered to all those interested in doing what's recommended in terms of maintenance and repair for their air conditioners and furnaces.



"We know that there are plenty of 24 hour AC repair options in Conroe, and we wanted to do whatever it took to stand out above the rest. It's common in the heating and cooling industry for HVAC technicians to significantly overcharge clients who need immediate repairs or other services. Some of the service call rates that we've heard about are simply astronomical. We don't want to take advantage of the people that call us and trust us with their home comfort levels. The Red Star Advantage program gives everyone who enrolls peace of mind that if something goes wrong, we will take care of it right away," the owner and operator of Red Star Heating & Cooling was recorded, stating recently.



After reviewing what the company is extending, it's apparent that they are working with their customers to do what's necessary to keep everyone cool in the summer and warm in the winter. The plan is available at one flat rate of $200 a year, or customers can choose to pay $15 per month to be a part of the program. Included are several money-saving offers and exclusive discounts that aren't offered to those that haven't signed up. For instance, Red Star Advantage members will get two free maintenance services each year, one in the spring or summer and another in the fall or winter. The customer chooses what system they would like to have tuned up, either their air conditioning unit or heating equipment. The HVAC technician assigned to the job does a full-service assessment of the device and makes minor adjustments to ensure the system continues to operate at optimum levels. It also helps to ensure that the AC unit or furnace is ready to go when it needs to be turned on again after being off for the season.



One of the longtime employees of Red Star Cooling & Heating said, "We get a lot of calls in the spring and the fall from customers that weren't prepared for the changing weather. There is nothing worse than adjusting your thermostat only to discover your heating equipment or air conditioner isn't working. By then, it's too late, and you have no choice but to schedule an emergency 24 hour AC repair. With our membership program, it's known that your heating and cooling devices are always ready to go. That's a level of comfort that you can't put a price tag on."



Along with the two complimentary maintenance visits each year, members also get other exclusive benefits, including up to 10% off of parts and labor, priority scheduling, and extended warranties on air conditioning installations and furnace replacements. In addition, perhaps the most attractive feature of the plan is that members will never be charged a service fee as long as they are paying their regular dues. Red Star Cooling & Heating reports that thousands have already signed up for the plan, and they're excited to add as many more members of the local community to their family as possible over the coming weeks and months.



If you're interested in learning more about the Red Star Advantage membership program, or if you'd like to discover who is behind Red Star Cooling & Heating, they have a new, user-friendly website with a plethora of information available. A convenient online quote form on the website allows you to request a free, no-obligation quote. Another option is emailing the customer care team or calling their office at (281) 651-7827 to speak with one of their highly-trained experts.



About Red Star Cooling & Heating

Red Star Cooling & Heating is located in The Woodlands, Texas, and serves all the surrounding Southeast Texas locations. A crew of licensed and certified HVAC technicians is available to perform services, with 24-hour emergency AC repairs being conducted around the clock. Along with completing air conditioning repairs, the team is proficient in working on all makes and models of heating equipment for both residential and commercial clients as well as indoor air quality equipment. All work performed by Red Star Cooling & Heating is fully guaranteed and covered by warranties for both parts and labor. Anyone curious about scheduling an appointment or having questions answered about what the heating and cooling company can do for their systems is encouraged to call to speak to a customer service representative. There is an operator available around the clock, seven days a week.