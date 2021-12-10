Garland, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2021 --Big things are happening in the warehouse of 24/7 AC Repair Garland. Once 2022 rolls around, consumers can expect to see new and exciting equipment for heating and cooling in Garland becoming available. If you've ever wanted to upgrade your HVAC systems, next year is the time to do it. We expect to see some incredible discounts and deals, too.



Everyone knows how the heat can take Texas by storm, especially during the summer months. Therefore, it's essential to have an excellent air conditioning system in place. After all, an AC isn't just for comfort as it's for safety reasons too. 24/7 AC Repair of Garland likes to bring awareness of the dangers of heatstroke and dehydration to the local community.



John Talbot, owner, and CEO of the company stated that "Over the years, I've seen many sad cases of the elderly and young children flailing victim to the blistering, dry heat of Texas. Those events should have never happened. So, it's my goal to ensure all Texans in the Garland area have high-quality, affordable air conditioners in their homes."



We tip our hats to Mr. Talbot as that is a very noble thing to do. The way he plans to go about keeping homes and businesses cool in the upcoming year is by encouraging property owners to upgrade their old AC units. With all of the new products heading to John's warehouse, that shouldn't be a problem.



In addition, the heating and cooling company in Garland will also be stocking up on replacement parts and accessories for when a unit requires repair. For example, not all air conditioners need to be totally replaced, and the company would instead make a repair than stick a customer with a costly replacement bill.



Todd Jennings, an employee of Mr. Talbot, is a fully licensed and certified HVAC specialist who enjoys working in the field and making sure his neighbors and friends have crisp, cool air in their homes. "Nobody has to suffer through the heat this summer because my company will make sure that they don't. I've worked for John talbot for ten years, and he's a real good guy that actually cares about his customers."



Some of the incredible brands that you can expect to see being installed by Talbot's family heating and cooling company in Garland include Frigidaire, Hisense, LG, GE, Koldfront, Keystone, and Midea. Notice that all of these brands are top-rated names with rave reviews, and most of them include parts that are made right here in the USA.



Now, as well all know, the desert is extremely hot during the day, but at night those temperatures can plummet. The good news is 24/7 AC Repair is also in the furnace business. Not only can they hook you up with a brand new AC unit but also a heating system too.



Around two years ago, local nursing home had run into some heating issues during the night, and they didn't know what to do. A nurse on staff had heard about John Talbot's company and quickly placed a phone call for help. John and his contractors showed up at the facility within the hour to repair the furnace. It only took them a couple of hours to get the heat turned back on. The crew did have to special order a part that arrived within 48 hours, after which they installed it and repaired the furnace entirely.



The nursing home's director has shared that the company gave them a deep discount for the emergency HVAC services rendered by Mr. Talbot remains mum on the details. However, we've been told he's a very humble man.



Many might find this as a surprise, but John and his team are well-versed in geothermal heating and cooling systems. Such systems carry a costly price tag initially, but after they are installed, they wind up paying for themselves as they decrease energy bills by hundreds of dollars each year.



We know that the company already has its warehouse fully stocked with geothermal products and parts. It's exciting to know that there is a team of HVAC specialists who are seasoned in that type of equipment.



It isn't just 2022 that is ramping up to be a record year for the company because they have a reputation for consistently maintaining a full warehouse of HVAC parts and products. Whenever a customer needs something, it can generally be found in Mr. Talbot's warehouse. Talk about on-demand service!



Speaking of which, if a customer has middle-of-the-night heating or cooling emergency, the company offers 24-hour repair service, just like their namesake states. So when you dial up John and his team, you never have to worry about hearing, "Sorry, you'll have to wait until Monday morning," as these guys are always ready to work!



About 24/7 AC Repair Garland

Opening its doors in 2010, the heating and cooling company located in Garland has been serving its community with heating and cooling services for over a decade. Only employing the state's most qualified HVAC specialists, each member of the team has all certifications and licensures in place to work under local and national codes. As a certified Energy Star product distributor, all units are guaranteed to preserve energy, lower utility bills, and provide clean indoor air for bother residential and commercial consumers. Getting in touch with the team is easy and can be done via telephone at (214) 206-4356, email, or by visiting the company's informative website and filling out the online contact form at https://hvacrepairgarland.com/.