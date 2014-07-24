Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2014 --24/7 Safety with The Defender Smart Self-Defense System. The world's first "smart" personal safety solution is launching on IndieGogo.



Pangaea Services, Inc is proud to announce the crowdfunding launch of The Defender, the world’s first smart personal protection system, on IndieGogo, today. The Defender deters a prospective criminal with a vast array of self-defense features, including a 24/7 monitoring service, mobile app, camera, strobing flash, siren, and the highest concentration of pepper spray available to law-enforcement. The Defender provides confidence and peace of mind, taking crime prevention to the next level.



The Defender IndieGogo crowdfunding page can be found at http://igg.me/at/theDefender/x/6730810



Is it an app? Is it a monitoring system? Or is it a handheld device? It's all three.



This state-of-the-art system utilizes "smart" technology and a hand-held device that is small enough to hang from your keychain. The Defender will make potential attackers think twice. Here's why:



The Defender uses the latest in:

Bluetooth technology

24/7 Remote Monitoring

GPS

Embedded-Camera

Oscillating flash light

Compact Audible Alarm

Pepper Spray - Highest Legal Concentration



Here's how it works: The Defender’s smart phone app connects via Bluetooth with The Defender device. The Defender features a camera, oscillating flash, siren and pepper spray all-in-one and connects with the 24/7 alert monitoring service through the smart phone app. The Defender goes into action instantaneously with one button.



The Defender snaps a photo of the attacker, while the siren sounds to attract attention and the high-strength pepper spray leaves them immobilized. A message is sent directly to monitoring agents. Users control the information shared from within the app included a user profile with photo, medical conditions, and any relevant safety concerns that users will want to share with authorities.



Ryan McManus, Marketing Director stated, “The Defender will change the way we think about personal safety. We unconsciously ensure our safety every day and we never think twice about locking our doors or snapping a seat belt in-place. The Defender on your key chain provides a revolutionary step forward by empowering the user. Whether for yourself or someone you care about, The Defender just makes sense.”



McManus added, "The Defender goes into action with one push of a button. Internet-connected devices are enhancing all aspects of our lives and we have brought this connectivity to personal safety. The Defender sets a new standard in self-defense and we are excited to be launching on IndieGogo."



The Defender will be ready for manufacturing and tooling after a 45-day crowdfunding campaign on IndieGogo starting July 22nd. It's the system's ability for instantaneous response that elevates it to leading-edge status; to join the crowdfunding campaign and be among the first to have the new standard for personal self-defense protection systems, visit http://igg.me/at/theDefender/x/6730810



For more information, watch this video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSEBifM2m40



Or better yet, schedule a one-on-one press interview with The Defender's Marketing Director Ryan McManus to learn more about the future of personal safety. More information is available at www.getthedefender.com



About Panagaea Services, Inc

Pangaea Services, Inc is an emerging innovator and maker of The Defender, the first smart personal protection system. Established in 2012, Pangaea Services, Inc develops internet-enhanced technology to protect and connect our modern lives.