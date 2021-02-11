24/7 Water Damage Charlotte Encourages Local Residents to Receive "Contactless" Water Damage Remediation Services

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2021 --The spring season is quickly approaching. With the current pandemic occurring across the nation, the experts from 24/7 Water Damage Charlotte want their valuable customers to know they're open and ready to get to work. The local authorities have established health and safety guidelines for home contractor businesses to keep people from spreading the coronavirus. The most preferred and reliable company performing water damage restoration in Charlotte that residents have become accustomed to calling is here to provide their top-notch services following all the suggested protocols.



"When COVID-19 was spreading rapidly throughout the region, we weren't really sure what to do at first. We did know that there was no way that we could sit back and wait it out. Our clients were still going to need us to help keep their homes clean and free from the concerns associated with water damages. Our crew got busy learning how to properly protect ourselves and those we supply water damage cleanup in Charlotte for. We're confident now that we can perform the same superior water damage repairs in the area while staying at a safe social distance with added no contact options," the owner and operator of 24/7 Water Damage Charlotte said during a recent interview.



Instead of showing up to a house to examine water damage restoration in Charlotte, the licensed, insured, and certified technicians are now beginning all projects virtually. Customers can call the same office number to set up an appointment. The only difference is, everything will be handled through video phone conference options. Residential property owners will be asked to have a smart device, either a phone or tablet with a camera, and he or she will be responsible for scanning the damage to show the technicians what kind of water issues they are dealing with.



The water damage repair in Charlotte design is then created at the office. With the years of experience and appropriate training these professionals have, there are very few projects that they are unable to assess using this safer "no contact" method. If the losses are too extreme or complicated to evaluate through the virtual consultation, clients will have the option to set up their initial examination for a time they won't be home or when they can remain in a different area of the house or commercial building.



One of the skilled Charlotte water damage restoration crew members said, "We don't like having to operate our business this way. As a family-owned and operated local company doing water damage repairs, we want to show up to a jobsite and shake the property owner's hand. We like to discuss concerns and ideas fully while going through the problem areas. However, times are different right now, and we have to adjust so that our community can still have access to our water damage restoration services."



After a comprehensive plan for water damage cleanup in Charlotte is formulated and the resident agrees to it, a time and date is set for the service to be performed. Customers can be home, but it is asked if they are feeling ill or showing symptoms related to the coronavirus, they reschedule.



For peace of mind of those considering water damage repair services, the team wants to know that the employees at 24/7 Water Damage Charlotte are temperature checked each day upon arrival at the main facility. Those who are ill are asked not to come in, and everyone is required to follow the health and safety procedures outlined by the local health agencies. That includes wearing masks, gloves, and other personal protective equipment while completing any Charlotte water damage repair.



Following the completion of water damage repairs, clients will have the opportunity to evaluate the work either from a safe social distance or after the contractors leave the location. Payments can be made online using their secure payment page, or there is a representative that is available to collect the necessary information over the phone.



Increasing temperatures that arrive in spring is typically the busiest time for 24/7 Water Damage Charlotte. Flooding is more widespread, and homes need suitable water damage restoration in Charlotte to protect their structures, families, and belongings. These dedicated and compassionate water damage technicians urge residents to take advantage of their new and improved services provided with the precise safety guidelines in place.



If you need water damage restoration in Charlotte, call the office at (704) 810-2303. There is a customer care representative available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You are also encouraged to visit their website to learn more about the full range of water damage repair services at https://waterdamage247.com/.



About 24/7 Water Damage Charlotte

24/7 Water Damage Charlotte is a proud partner of WaterMate, and they have been in business for over 25 years. As part of their water restoration services, they keep contractors on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year long. Along with water damage repair for residential and commercial properties, they provide efficient and affordable fire damage restoration and mold removal and remediation services. Technicians on staff are capable of handling every part of the process from start to finish. There are customer support specialists that will assist those in need of navigating through complicated paperwork associated with homeowners water damage insurance claims who can be reached by calling the main office (Physical location at Remount Rd., Charlotte, NC 28208). All initial consultations are free, and they stand behind their work with warranties for both materials used and labor provided.