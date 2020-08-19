Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2020 --For the past several decades, 24/7 Water Damage Restoration Dallas has been providing superior water remediation services to residents and dependable commercial water damage restoration services for business owners. They want everyone to know that they're still working tirelessly through the coronavirus pandemic, which includes implementing all the requirements to operate within the community under the current social distancing guidelines safely.



Even though most of the country is at a standstill, 24/7 Water Damage Restoration Dallas isn't slowing down. Over the course of the past few months, the team of qualified water damage technicians took the extra steps necessary to train and fully comprehend how to carefully provide the same quality mold remediation, fire and smoke damage remediation, and water restoration services while staying within the protocols set forth by the local and federal governments.



"To be the best water damage restoration company in Dallas, we have to remain flexible and compliant. That means being willing to learn new procedures and follow methods that are entirely unexpected, but essential, to keep our customers safe and comfortable. Chances are if they've called us, they're already dealing with a crisis of some sort. Whether it is a catastrophic fire that requires our water damage restoration services or a severe tropical storm that's causing dangerously fast mold growth, the customers we talk to are already stressed to the max. Then, add the coronavirus situation, and we have a rather delicate circumstance." The owner and operator of the company recently stated.



When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the area, nobody knew what to do or what to expect. For a time, the phones at 24/7 Water Damage Restoration Dallas stopped ringing all together, and the team of dedicated experts at the water damage business knew that they couldn't just stand by and do nothing. So, to get things moving again, they spent hours revamping their methods for water damage restoration services. That meant acquiring the proper equipment, including PPE, masks, and disinfection and sanitization cleaning agents and tools that would allow them to work while not risking the health of the people in the city of Dallas and surrounding areas that they work for. Of course, another significant factor during the updates was the consideration of how to keep their employees protected while out in the field.



The owner also stated, "It's a bit of an adaptation for our crew, but we only hire the most respectful, honest, and hardworking water remediation contractors out there. We know that they will do what's required to continue to protect the homes, businesses, and people we provide our services for and truly care about."



It has been their mission from day one to help people that have suffered through flooding, fires, or smoke damages get their lives back in order. The knowledgable technicians are educated in the most efficient methods for cleaning up and rebuilding, and they haven't let what's taking place around the globe change that.



To continue giving the top-not water damage restoration services that they've earned a respected reputation for over the years, the customer service representatives at the office are now taking calls and providing their free initial consultations through virtual systems. When a property owner calls, they share all the information they can over the video chat. Any particular areas that may be of top priority can also be viewed through the same video on any smartphone or other compatible device. The details are then handed over to one of the highly-trained water damage restoration technicians. He or she will prepare a customized estimate and gather all the data that may be needed for a water damage insurance claim as well.



When there are smoke and fire damage present, mold remediation services required, or flood damage repair at any level, customers can rest assured that the water restoration company is prepared with everything needed to get right to work when the job and estimate are approved. With the virtual appointments, to go along with the CDC and other safety guidelines to help prevent the coronavirus spread, there is no reason for a homeowner or business owner to be on the property when the water damage restoration company truck pulls up. The experienced crew does the commercial restoration or residential 24/7 emergency water damage work, and then the client can come back and inspect the job when they are through.



"No contact" isn't how the friendly team at 24/7 Water Damage Restoration Dallas likes to operate because they strive to build relationships with the people they work for. It's what has to be done for now, though. They want to tell everyone that regardless of what's going on in the country or around the world, they're always here to take your call. Customer care and satisfaction are their top priorities, and they won't stop doing what they're passionate about, no matter what roadblocks get put in their way.



To learn more about how you can take advantage of the high-quality water damage restoration services offered by 24/7 Water Damage Restoration Dallas, you can view their website at 247waterdamagerestorationdallas.com.



About 24/7 Water Damage Restoration Dallas

24/7 Water Damage Restoration Dallas is a local, family-owned and operated water restoration company in Dallas, Texas. They have been assisting residents and business owners that have endured fire damage, smoke damage, or mold problems for several years. The crew of water damage restoration technicians is highly trained and proficient in the most efficient methods for abating water, mold, and smoke damage. The 24/7 emergency restoration services they offer ensures that the issues are addressed and evaluated as expeditiously as possible to prevent subsequent, more significant problems. The water damage remediation business is fully licensed and insured, and they comply with all EPA and IICRC protocols. FREE, no-obligation estimates are available by calling (469) 804-5030.