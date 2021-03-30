Menomonie, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2021 --When life throws punches in bunches, whether in the form of stress, viruses, bacterial infections and autoimmune conditions, the body's immune system can get flooded in a "Cytokine Storm," or hyper-activated cytokine release, which causes inter-cellular signaling confusion and can lead to inflammation, oxidative stress and inhibited overall immune response. However, scientists from 24hr Supplement have found a way to avoid, and calm, this internal storm while supporting the immune system's defense and offense.



Introducing 24hr Supplement Immunity, featuring a proprietary molecular complex called TurmiZn-OS™that uses Zinc to bond the turmeric-based and oxidative stress buster Curcumin, along with Tetrahydrocurcumin, a water-soluble metabolite known to scavenge free radicals. When combined together, each of the three ingredients work synergistically to support the body's defense against various pathogens while activating an offensive response to fight free radicals, ultimately calming the Cytokine Storm. Plus, 24hr Supplement scientists report lab studies demonstrate TurmiZn-OS™ is five times more readily absorbed, and 65 times better at eliminating free radicals, than compared to Curcumin alone.



"TurmiZn-OS is the heart of this formulation which is the first, we believe, to maximize the health properties found in turmeric, and solve its problems with solubility, stability and bioavailability," said Rajiv Lall, Founder and CEO of 24hr Supplement, and co-author of Nutraceuticals: Efficacy, Safety, and Toxicity, which is a comprehensive encyclopedia on virtually every natural ingredient used in supplements, including their mechanism of action, safety, toxicity and interactions with other therapeutic drugs. "In these times, our immune system is under attack like never before, so we created a natural army that can be taken every 24 hours to deliver an enhanced way to support the immune system, normalize oxidative stress and support many other biological and neurological functions."



Available for purchase at 24hrsupplement.com, Immunity contains additional immune-supporting ingredients including:



Black Elderberry

Selenium

Vitamin D3

Vitamin C

Phycocyanin

Ferulic Acid

Piperine



Additionally, 24hr Supplement Immunity is manufactured in the USA, is 100% Natural, Soy-Free, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free and contains 0% Preservatives.



About 24hr Supplement

Created by ProbioticSmart, LLC based in Menomonie, Wis., 24hr Supplement seeks to innovate science-backed nutrition to deliver optimal daily health support. Learn more at 24hrsupplement.com.



About Rajiv Lall, CEO

Mr. Lall brings more than 25 years in the health food and nutraceutical industry, specializing in the study of plants and naturals sources that support human health. He is the co-author of Nutraceuticals: Efficacy, Safety, and Toxicity, and has two Masters degrees, one in Botany from Gujrat University in India, and the second in Pharmacognosy/Medicinal Chemistry from the University of Minnesota. His scientific research for the development of novel nutritional products and pharmaceuticals has helped produce 20 patents and several hundred products. Notably, Mr. Lall is also the Founder and CEO of Vets Plus, Inc., a leading manufacturer of science-based health food and supplements serving stock and companion animals.



Note: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.