25 Momme Silk Sheets Now Available at PandaSilk.com

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2018 --According to Jeff Chang, the sales manager of PandaSilk.com, Momme(mm) weight is used to measure silk fabrics quality, silk generally falls into a range of 6 momme to 30 momme. The typical momme weight range of silk sheets are 16-22 momme.



For bedding, silk sheets with 22 momme weight is generally considered to provide the best balance of strength, aesthetics and affordability. While 25 momme weight silk sheet will bring the most luxury sleeping experience.



Jeff Chang said, "We are offering 19 momme, 22 momme and 25 momme seamless silk sheet sets online. For 19 momme sheets, we have 14 colors; for 22 momme sheets, we have 15 colors; and the rarely seen 25 momme silk sheets have 4 colors available for now, we are now researching on dyeing more colors for 25 momme mulberry silk fabric to meet customers' demands".



PandaSilk.com is devoted to manufacturing the finest silk bedding products with 100% mulberry silk. Its seamless sheet technology assures the softest, highest quality of silk bedding for a perfect sleep experience.



About PandaSilk.com

PandaSilk.com is a Hong Kong based company, a well-known brand in silk industry. PandaSilk.com focuses on improving people's sleeping quality with a series of silk products, such as silk sheets, silk comforter, silk sleepwear and silk underwear. Customers can find a wide variety of silk bedding products on PandaSilk.com's website.



Learn more at https://www.pandasilk.com/.