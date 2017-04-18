$2.5M on Kickstarter, 24 Hours to Go - Turn Any Smartphone Into a Tablet

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2017 --Transcendent Designs, creators of Superscreen, are in the final hours of their Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the Superscreen, world's first portable touch screen for your smartphone. With nearly 18,000 people supporting the project, it has now has more ~$2,500,000 committed.



"The Superscreen could be to tablets what the invention of the smartphone was for MP3 players," says tech influencer, Adryenn Ashley. "It has the potential to render them obsolete."



The Superscreen provides full control of smartphones on a 4x larger and better, full HD 10.1? display. Superscreen connects directly to a user's phone via a secure, private connection - no file transfers, no clouds, no wires, no contracts.



The Superscreen has already garnered press in SlashGear, Pocket Lint, PhoneArena, CultOfMac, AndroidAuthority and on Jon Rettinger's TechnoBuffalo.



Forget about syncing cloud storage over Wi-Fi. Take a picture on your camping trip with your iPhone 7 camera, then immediately pull out your Superscreen to edit the photo on a larger HD display - all without any syncing, because the image never left your phone.



How it works in 3 easy steps:



1. Users download the iOS or Android apps on their smartphone

2. They sync it to the Superscreen via a secure wireless connection

3. With no delay, Superscreen mirrors what they see on their screen, on a 4x bigger display



Highlights:



Campaign: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/brentmorgan/superscreen



Images, short videos, and GIFs: https://goo.gl/5UuIgk



- Campaign duration: March, 20th - April, 19th, 4 PM Pacific time



- The power and features of a $600 iPad Pro, exclusively on Kickstarter



- Shipping starts December 2017 - pilot units to media and early backers September 2017



- Prices start at just $119 (60% off expected retail $299), incl. free US & EU shipping



- Backers can choose between 2 colors: Midnight Black and Ivory White



- Backers can also pledge for aluminum body Superscreen, adding $20 to their reward



- Superscreen's patent pending technology requires no file transfers, no clouds, no wires, no monthly contracts



- After installing the iOS or Android app on a smartphone, the Superscreen works from 100 feet (30m) away



- Supports the latest 98% of iOS devices and the latest 97% of Android smartphones



- Supports Apple Watch and all major wearable devices



Technical specs:



- 2560x1600 Full HD 2K Display

- 4GB RAM, 2GHz Quad Core processor

- Size - 241.8 mm x 172.6 mm x 8.0 mm (9.52" x 6.79" x 0.31")

- Weight - 450g (0.99 lbs)

- 2MP front and 5MP back high-res cameras

- 88 dB built-in dual high-fidelity speakers that play while phone is on mute

- USB-C 3.1 connector on the bottom

- Uses 70% less battery than if you were actually using your smartphone in hand

- Battery - 6,000 mAhr/3.7V/12 hours

- Built in 4.1. Bluetooth so you can sync your already existing devices

- Touch recognition technology to compliment Touch ID devices



The target market is people who use their smartphones for everything and would appreciate the increased functionality of a larger HD screen for activities like:



- TV and video watching (Netflix, Hulu, ESPN, Fox Sports)

- Social networking (Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest)

- Online shopping and search (Amazon, Google)

- Online news and book reading

- Creative applications (Photo editing)

- Business applications

- Online education

- Casual gaming

- Everything a smartphone display offers, on a 4x bigger screen



About Brent Morgan

Brent Morgan, the founder of Transcendent Designs, is a lifelong entrepreneur and inventor who currently holds 49 patents in the United States and abroad. As an entrepreneur, he has marketplace designs for high-tech mobile, medical, renewable energy, exploration, satellite and military industries. Additionally, he has commercialized and sold five major product lines since company's founding in 1994.



He's passionate advocate for science and technology, particularly as it relates to product engineering, design & manufacturing. His focus lies not only in solving problems but recognizing, and even predicting them before they materialize. Ultimately, he wants to participate in creating a less complicated and more interesting life for as many people in this world as possible.



As one of his heroes and favorite inventor, Albert Einstein, famously said, "Try not to become a man of success, but rather try to become a man of value."