27 Diamonds Interior Design Awarded Best of Houzz 2017

Orange County, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2017 --27 Diamonds Interior Design of Orange County, CA has won "Best Of Design and Customer Service" on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The 8-year old interior design firm was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than one million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.



The Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design award winners' work was the most popular among the more than 40 million monthly users on Houzz. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2016. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award. A "Best Of Houzz 2017" badge will appear on winners' profiles, as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.



"We're so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including 27 Diamonds," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. "Each of these businesses was singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality."



For more information about 27 Diamonds, please visit: http://www.27diamonds.com



About 27 Diamonds

27 Diamonds is among the top interior design firms in Orange County, offering residential, commercial and hospitality design. Whether it's a small one bedroom apartment or a 15,000 sq. ft. home, 27 Diamonds offer style, functionality and value. Their award winning designers have completed hundreds of successful projects, with a long list of satisfied clients.



