Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2017 --Kicking off 2017, Ed4Credit is delighted to announce that 27 more of its online education courses have been recommended for college credit towards applicable institutionalized degree programs. This round of approvals brings Ed4Credit's total for-credit course options to 40, all recognized and recommended for college credit through the American Council on Education's College Credit Recommendation Service (ACE CREDIT®).



With approval passing in tandem with the New Year, Ed4Credit brings a bevy of appealing course options to students who may be considering a return to college in the year ahead. The company's distance learning opportunities make it easy for students of all backgrounds and lifestyles to access quality education from wherever they are, whenever is most convenient for them. Ed4Credit's self-paced courses are designed with the highest pedagogical focus, to prepare students for their transition to a degree-based curriculum.



"Going back to school, finishing a degree or pursuing new qualifications are among the most popular New Year's resolutions each year. Ed4Credit is making it easy for people with these types of goals to get a leg up and succeed, by providing access to affordable courses that directly contribute to their credit tally," said Dr. Tricia Seymour, Chief Operating Officer at Ed4Credit. "By offering an affordable, convenient segue into continuing education, we're able to eliminate several of the most predominant roadblocks that prevent people from even getting started towards a degree."



Ed4Credit's extensive range of newly approved college credit courses includes a focus on the sciences and humanities, as well as math and finance, information systems and history. The full listing of all 27 new courses includes:





- HUM 104: Film Appreciation

- ENG 105: English Composition I

- ENG 205: English Composition II

- ENG 150: Literature

- HST 101: World History I

- HST 102: World History II

- HST 111: United States History I

- HST 112: United States History II

- SOC 100: Sociology

- SOC 315: Social Psychology

- REL 305: World Religion

- POL 150: American Government

- MAT 105: College Algebra

- MAT 130: Pre-Calculus



- MAT 230: Statistics

- BIO 102: General Biology

- BIO 102L: General Biology Lab

- CHM 130: General Chemistry

- CHM 130L: General Chemistry Lab

- BIO 201: Nutrition

- GEO 205: Geographic Information Systems

- BUS 110: Introduction to Business

- BUS 200: Business Law

- BUS 220: Business Communication

- ECO 201: Principles of Macroeconomics

- ECO 202: Principles of Microeconomics

- ECO 300: Money & Banking

