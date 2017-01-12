Ed4Online

27 New Ed4Credit Courses Recommended for College Credit by American Council on Education

Back-to-school enrollees will enjoy distance learning opportunities that translate to earned credits

 

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2017 --Kicking off 2017, Ed4Credit is delighted to announce that 27 more of its online education courses have been recommended for college credit towards applicable institutionalized degree programs. This round of approvals brings Ed4Credit's total for-credit course options to 40, all recognized and recommended for college credit through the American Council on Education's College Credit Recommendation Service (ACE CREDIT®).

With approval passing in tandem with the New Year, Ed4Credit brings a bevy of appealing course options to students who may be considering a return to college in the year ahead. The company's distance learning opportunities make it easy for students of all backgrounds and lifestyles to access quality education from wherever they are, whenever is most convenient for them. Ed4Credit's self-paced courses are designed with the highest pedagogical focus, to prepare students for their transition to a degree-based curriculum.

"Going back to school, finishing a degree or pursuing new qualifications are among the most popular New Year's resolutions each year. Ed4Credit is making it easy for people with these types of goals to get a leg up and succeed, by providing access to affordable courses that directly contribute to their credit tally," said Dr. Tricia Seymour, Chief Operating Officer at Ed4Credit. "By offering an affordable, convenient segue into continuing education, we're able to eliminate several of the most predominant roadblocks that prevent people from even getting started towards a degree."

Ed4Credit's extensive range of newly approved college credit courses includes a focus on the sciences and humanities, as well as math and finance, information systems and history. The full listing of all 27 new courses includes: 



- HUM 104: Film Appreciation

- ENG 105: English Composition I

- ENG 205: English Composition II

- ENG 150: Literature

- HST 101: World History I

- HST 102: World History II

- HST 111: United States History I

- HST 112: United States History II

- SOC 100: Sociology

- SOC 315: Social Psychology

- REL 305: World Religion

- POL 150: American Government

- MAT 105: College Algebra

- MAT 130: Pre-Calculus



- MAT 230: Statistics

- BIO 102: General Biology

- BIO 102L: General Biology Lab

- CHM 130: General Chemistry

- CHM 130L: General Chemistry Lab

- BIO 201: Nutrition

- GEO 205: Geographic Information Systems

- BUS 110: Introduction to Business

- BUS 200: Business Law

- BUS 220: Business Communication

- ECO 201: Principles of Macroeconomics

- ECO 202: Principles of Microeconomics

- ECO 300: Money & Banking

ACE CREDIT helps adults gain academic credit for courses and examinations taken outside traditional degree programs. More than 2,000 colleges and universities consider ACE CREDIT recommendations in determining the applicability of coursework and examination results to their courses and degree programs. Upon completion of Ed4Credit courses, students have the ability to jumpstart their path towards a degree in a manner that's convenient and conducive to their unique situation.

For more than 30 years, colleges and universities have trusted ACE CREDIT to provide reliable course equivalency information to facilitate their decisions to award academic credit. For more information, visit the ACE CREDIT website at www.acenet.edu/credit.

For more information about Ed4Credit, its catalog of credit-approved distance learning courses, or to learn more about enrolling, please visit https://ed4credit.com/.

About Ed4Credit
Headquartered in Tampa, Florida Ed4Credit was created to assist people in obtaining their dream of a college degree. With the cost of college escalating each year, it is becoming difficult for many to start let alone complete. We believe that everyone deserves a chance to have an education. Ed4Credit offers a completely affordable opportunity for students to start their evolution through education. We hope that through our high-quality classes you can succeed in completing your college degree.

About ACE
Founded in 1918, ACE is the major coordinating body for all the nation's higher education institutions, representing more than 1,600 college and university presidents and more than 200 related associations nationwide. It provides leadership on key higher education issues and influences public policy through advocacy.

Source: Ed4Online
Posted Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 8:00 AM CST - Permalink

 