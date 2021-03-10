2D Bone Animation Is Made Easy with Mango Animate

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2021 --Mango Animate's newly launched software, Mango Animate Character Maker, is 2D bone animation software that can yield powerful characters in just three minutes. Digital communication has taken on various facets, one of the most popular being video communication. Skeletal animation explainer videos, in particular, are one of the most effective tools for business marketing strategies, effortlessly reeling in audiences.



A 2D bone animation character consists of two components: the skin and the skeleton. With Mango Animate CM, users have the flexibility to customize both. To begin, users can select a pre-made character template, in which they have options to edit the hair, skin, facial features, clothing, accessories, and much more. They also can upload their own PNG or PSD file, meaning they will skip right to customizing the skeleton.



Users will only need to build the skeleton of their 2D bone animation if they choose to upload their own file, as the character templates are already equipped with a complete bone skeleton. Users will need to begin adding bones and joints, keeping in mind that each bone and joint added will be automatically parented to the previous one until they left-click the mouse. Bones can be made either straight or curved to foster natural movements.



In order to customize various aspects of the 2D bone animation, users will be faced with a familiar drag-and-drop feature. This makes the character-building process simple and quick, even for those who are brand new to animating. Another unique and exciting feature of Mango Animate CM is its smart IK (Inverse Kinematic) technology, which allows for logical and realistic character movements.



Once the 2D bone animation is complete with a skin and a skeleton, users can animate its movements. Configuring several poses will result in a cohesive movement, and again, this may be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop process. Users also can choose from a massive selection of preset motion templates for an even quicker animation process.



"The goal of building a 2D bone animation with our software is to have it shared with the world," says Ivan Leung, CTO of Mango Animate. "We make the sharing process simple as well, allowing users to quickly post their creations to popular social media sites."



To learn more about 2D bone animation, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate has rolled out various animation software designed for infinite creative possibilities. A one-time download conveniently affords users lifetime access to their software.