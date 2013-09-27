New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2013 --2Leaf Press, a small independent press that publishes grassroots writers who are injecting new blood into the contemporary literary scene, has launched an emergency fundraiser to promote, market and distribute its books.



2Leaf Press is run primarily by African American and Latino volunteers who are pushing the multicultural envelop by publishing writers from all different stripes and colors. 2Leaf Press is earning a growing reputation for producing quality work in a wide variety of genres by emerging and established ethnically and racially diverse authors. The press has published Jesus Papoleto Melendez, Shirley Bradley LeFlore and Tony Medina. Forthcoming titles for Fall/Winter 2013 are Abiodun Oyewole, not4Prophet, Brandi Dawn Henderson, Sean Frederick Forbes, A. Robert Lee, Samuel Diaz Carrion and Usha Akella, with a few surprises in between. Check out the website at 2leafpress.org for more information about 2Leaf Press and its writers.



2Leaf Press needs money to publish books and sustain its existence. Here's how you can help: Simply visit our campaign page, at FUNDLY (http://bit.ly/18WOagE), check out the video and additional information about the fundraising campaign, and donate. Any amount will help make a difference. 2Leaf Press is an imprint of The Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. (IAAS) (www.theiaas.org), a NY-based nonprofit organization, so your donation is TAX DEDUCTIBLE. And be sure to spread the word through FACEBOOK, TWITTER and email so it can meet its goal!



By donating to 2Leaf Press, you'll help a minority-owned press innovate, create and provide great works of stunning diversity that will thrill book readers everywhere. 2Leaf Press is proof of the vibrancy of small presses, and of their vital integration in the book reading experience. Book lovers everywhere applaud and support small presses, and by helping to sustain 2Leaf Press, there will always be a treasure of books just waiting to be discovered and loved and shared.



2Leaf Press is a small press with big ideas! Thanks for your support.



About 2LEAF PRESS

2Leaf Press is an imprint of the Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. (IAAS), a New York-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that promotes multicultural literature and literacy.