2Leaf Press Has Taken Root and Is Growing with Big Ideas

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2013 --It seems as if it was only yesterday when 2Leaf Press published its first book, HEY YO! YO SOY! collected works and bilingual edition by Jesús Papoleto Meléndez in October 2012. Since then, we've published Shirley Bradley LeFlore's debut poetry collection, BRASSBONES & RAINBOWS and her groundbreaking play, RIVERS OF WOMEN. featuring a photographic essay by Michael J. Bracey; and Tony Medina's poetry collection BROKE BAROQUE.



We're publishing ebooks, and just developed 2LP Direct Distribution so that bookstores can order books directly from 2Leaf Press, coupled with a strong direct marketing mail campaign. We plan to expand our distribution to retail outlets, academic institutions and libraries beginning September 1, 2013.



We're actually one of the few small presses to produce book videos for our authors. Vagabond Beaumont, video director and photographer, is responsible for directing and editing our fantastic videos. So far, we've got two under out belt: Jesús Papoleto Meléndez and Tony Medina, with more on the way.



We've also created a system where blog and book reviewers can download digital review copies of our books (PDF, Kindle and ePub) to let readers know about our authors and their books. And we've got a great line-up of poets and writers in store for our Fall 2013 and Spring 2014 releases. We're publishing grassroots cross-cultural literary fiction, poetry and nonfiction by writers who are injecting new blood into the contemporary literary scene, with plans to publish some of those books under our 2LP Series, specifically, TRANSLATIONS and NUYORICAN WORLD SERIES.



You could say we're on a roll. And it's all due to the hard work done by a handful of amazing people who are deeply committed to 2Leaf Press and its cause to produce multicultural literature, so a special shout-out to our incredible 2Leaf Press A-Team: Vagabond Beaumont, Carmen Pietri, Naydene Brickus and Angela Sternreich, our invaluable IAAS board liaison, Stephanie Agosto Negron, and the support of all of the IAAS board members..



Stay tune for more updates!



We're 2Leaf Press. A small press with big ideas!



