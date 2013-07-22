New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2013 --2Leaf Press poet Shirley Bradley LeFlore is set to appear at the St. Louis Public Library – Schlafly Branch as part of their Authors @ Your Library presents program on August 1, 2013, 7:00PM – 8:30PM.



A native of St. Louis and a local celebrity in her own right, LeFlore will discuss the publication of her books, BRASSBONES & RAINBOWS and RIVERS OF WOMEN, perform her poetry and sign books that will be available for purchase courtesy of Left Bank Books.



Published by 2Leaf Press, BRASSBONES & RAINBOWS, is LeFlore’s debut collection of poetry, and RIVERS OF WOMEN, is a play that is based on some of her most prolific works of poetry rooted in the stories and voices of women.



LeFlore is an oral poet/performance artist and retired adjunct professor of women’s and ethnic literature. She has taught at various colleges and universities throughout the country, has read and performed her work on stage, television and radio, and has published in numerous anthologies and magazines. If you live in the St. Louis area, please be sure to check in and check out Shirley Bradley LeFlore. Admission is free.



ABOUT 2LEAF PRESS

2Leaf Press is an imprint of the Intercultural Alliance of Artists & Scholars, Inc. (IAAS), a New York-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that promotes multicultural literature and literacy.