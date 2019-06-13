2nd Annual EVV Summit Expands Program Agenda, Draws Home Health and Behavior Analysis Providers and Partners from Around the Nation

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2019 --Tellus, a leading provider of Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) technology solutions, announced today that a larger-than-expected number of attendees have converged on the opening day of its Second Annual eVVolution Conference at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina.



With the federally mandated 2020 deadline requiring personal care services to implement EVV fast approaching, a sense of urgency has drawn care organizations, providers and more than a dozen health and technology thought leaders to the nation's only national EVV conference. More than 130 attendees representing some 70 organizations are attending the event, sponsored by Tellus for the second year running.



Speakers and sessions for the forum June 12-14 will cover the current state of the industry, advancements in EVV technology, updates on EVV requirements and implementation best practices. The sessions have been expanded beyond Tellus' inaugural 2018 conference to include topics such as innovations in mobile gadgetry, updates on product enhancements, national policy updates, bundled solutions for payers and providers and improving overall wellness through connected health in the home.



This year's event began the evening of June 12, with a cocktail reception where industry leaders mingled, networked and informally prepped for the important EVV, claims processing and compliance topics to be discussed over the upcoming days.



Tellus CEO Brad Levine's opening remarks June 13 were followed by a keynote address from nationally-recognized health care fraud expert, Bill Mahone, President, Mahone Consulting Group.



Participants will also hear from a variety of thought leaders across the personal care, home health and behavioral analysis services spectrum and have the opportunity to engage in direct, hands-on training sessions each day. The June 13 program will be capped with a gala celebration event, sponsored by Verizon.



"We've built on the success of last year's inaugural event and put together a deeper dive to keep stakeholders abreast of the latest changes in EVV technology and the regulatory environment," said Tellus CEO Brad Levine. "Our extensive agenda of issues are tailored to EVV solutions that improve productivity, transparency and, ultimately, lead to better outcomes."



EVV enables home health, personal care and behavioral analysis service providers to confirm that care services were actually delivered by using GPS, location-based triangulation combined with electronic signature capture at the point of care. That data is then automatically compared to care plans, prior authorizations, schedules and other business rules and policies in advance of claim submission.



EVV became a national requirement for Medicaid-reimbursed personal care services and home health care through the 21st Century Cures Act. To be compliant with the Cures Act, personal care services are required to be verified using EVV technology by January 1, 2020. Though not mandated, the State of Florida is also rolling out EVV for its Medicaid-funded Behavior Analysis program.



The 2019 eVVolution agenda will address these deadlines and feature discussions on fraud, waste and abuse, implications for self-direction, and applications in behavioral analysis, among other topics relevant to states, managed care organizations and providers.



"We thought we needed to fine tune this important conversation about EVV," said Levine. "Given the positive response and the larger than expected attendance, we know it's going to be a valuable experience with serious discussion and tangible takeaways that will drive the evolution of home health care."



For the full lineup of this year's sessions, or more information about the eVVolution conference, visit https://4tellus.com/evvolution/.



About Tellus LLC

Tellus is a leading health care technology provider focused on Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) solutions. Tellus is proud to be the provider of choice among a variety of states, managed care organizations and provider agencies. The company's comprehensive, cloud-based solutions work to simplify, streamline and quickly and easily verify care delivery tasks and process claim data right at the point of care. That means agencies, caregivers and patients can focus their time and attention on what matters most — improved patient care with better outcomes, greater efficiency and cost reduction.



For more information about Tellus, visit https://www.4tellus.com or call 954-719-0004, ext. 2014.