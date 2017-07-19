2nd Annual Fajita Festival Announces Ford as a Major Sponsor

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2017 --Houston is a city known for great Mexican food and other expressions of fun, positive expressions of Mexican culture. This spirit is celebrated to the fullest at Fajita Festival Houston. Fajita Festival Houston, with Ford Motor Company as the Presenting sponsor of the event, recently announced the second annual event will be held on Saturday July 22, 2017. Food, drink and all kinds of family-friendly orientated fun are on the exciting agenda. A portion of proceeds are going to help the Texas Lions Camp nonprofit, who provide camping experiences to children with medical conditions since 1949.



"It's our favorite time of the year and we are looking forward to our second Fajita Festival Houston being even more fun than our first, which was an amazing experience," commented Vince Milson from the Fajita Festival. "With wonderful sponsors we have the chance to help the kids at Texas Lions Camp, what could be better?"



According to Fajita Festival Houston, beyond the fajitas and drinks of all kinds, live music, art shows, games and places for the kids to play will all be highlighted, along with Ford displaying their latest cars and trucks. On a hot day, the ice treats from Grandma's Boys Lemonade in particular shouldn't be missed as a delicious way to cool off.



The festival is being held on July 22, 2017 at HTX Sports Creek from 1PM-9PM. Special VIP tickets are only available online at the Fajita Festival Houston website, with general admission tickets available online and off.



For more information be sure to visit http://www.thefajitafest.com.