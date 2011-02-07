2nd Annual HBCU NFL Combine Creates New Path into Pro Football

Greensboro, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2011 -- This years Pro Combine is once again exclusively for draft-eligible QBs, DBs, RBs, TEs, LBs and Wide Outs. Events include the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, bench press, pull-ups, and agility drills. Ken Fiore, Director of Player Personnel, National Football League has also announced that all 32 NFL Scouting Directors will be in attendance this May,making the Combine an exciting and worthwhile event for both HBCU players and NFL scouting directors.



“The talent level at HBCUs is extraordinary. Yet, the selection of only one player in 2010’s NFL draft proves there is great potential that is being overlooked. By hosting an HBCU Combine, our goal is to bring increased recognition to HBCU football programs and increase the number of HBCU players on NFL rosters,” states Gene Washington, former Director of NFL Football Operations and co-founder of the HBCU Combine.



As an undergraduate at Stanford, Gene Washington was one of only 25 black students out of 10,000 students. He attended Stanford because of its concerted efforts to integrate minority students into the college community. During his NFL career with the 49ers and the Lions, he made four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances from 1969-1972. Later on, he became Director of NFL Football Operations from 1994-2009.



HBCU players have proven themselves to be valuable additions to the National Football League. Great players like Walter Payton, Jerry Rice, Michael Strahan, Aeneas William and Shannon Sharpe have all come out of HBCUs. While achievements made by HBCU college players were recently acknowledged with the opening of the Black College Football Hall of Fame on February 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia, the 2nd Annual HBCU & Small College Pro Combine opens one more avenue for the recognition of players representing historically black colleges.



“Few NFL players come from a historically black college. HBCU players bring an elevated level of pride to the league, knowing that they represent a select group. We wanted to continue to give them a special venue to showcase their talent for NFL coaches and scouts,” says Mark Bloomquist, Washington’s business partner and co-founder of the HBCU NFL Combine.



For more information on the HBCU & Small College Pro Combine at North Carolina A&T State University, please visit http://www.procombine.com or call (336) 420-8060.

