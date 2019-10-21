2nd Annual Vai Sikahema Foundation Luau in October the Barbera Brothers Support Friend Vai Sikahema and Chairperson Coach Doug Pederson

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2019 --The Barbera Brothers Back their Longtime friend Vai Sikahema for the 2nd Annual Luau in October for the Vai Sikahema Foundation at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.



It's an all-star line-up coming together for a special evening of authentic Polynesian entertainment, food and fun all for a very special foundation. Gary Barbera says, "It's a small world, we have been friends with Vai for over 25 years as well as with one of the foundation's special honorary chair members, Coach Doug Pederson."



The 2nd Annual Luau in October will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Dick Vermeil, Doug Pederson, Haloti Ngata and others continue their commitment to serve as honorary chairpeople. Kevin Negandhi, ESPN Sports Center anchor will serve as master of ceremonies and Pennsylvania Convention Center President & once again, CEO John McNichol as the event chairman.



Vai and his wife Keala Sikahema established the Vai Sikahema Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the support of adoption services and other youth initiatives. The board of directors include Vai, Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson, Sixers President & CEO Scott O'Neil, radio personality Patty Jackson and NFL legend Troy Polamalu. Vai has personally contributed to the adoption of nearly 700 kids in the Delaware Valley over 15 years through his weekly Wednesday Child adoption segment on NBC10. Over 65% of the children featured on Wednesday Child, find forever families.



Gary and Gene Barbera know no other way to honor their friend Vai more than by their involvement and support of the Vai Sikahema Foundation that he dedicates his time to for the betterment of children's lives. The Barbera's have been friends with Vai Sikahema and his family since he arrived in Philadelphia to join the Eagles in 1992 and was driving Barbera Vehicles. Vai came up with the famous "goalpost punching" event after scoring a punt return touchdown in a 1992 game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium.



Vai and his wife Kaela along with the support of family and friends are making meaningful differences in the lives of children through adoption and other charitable causes.



For more information or to make a donation to the Vai Sikahema Foundation click here.



