Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2017 --2XO is set to release their new single, "Summer Love," on July 28th, 2017. The song will also feature Hollywood Records recording artist Ricky Garcia (Forever In Your Mind). "Summer Love", which will be the first song released by the newly formed sister group, is sure to be an instant summer smash.



The pop duo, comprised of sisters Jasmine Sagginario (Jaz) and Tally are currently in the studio recording their debut EP set for release later this year. Prior to the single release, 2XO will be appearing on Radio Disney's FriYay Live on July 21st with Ricky Garcia. They will also be performing the single together for the first time.



While the song starts off with an infectious groove, "Summer Love" manages to constantly captivate listeners with powerful vocal performances from Ricky Garcia and Jaz, along with edgy rap deliveries given by Tally. Said Jaz, from 2XO, "Every summer you need that song you can just play and put on repeat. We're excited to share this song with all of our fans."



Jaz (Jasmine Sagginario) is best known for winning season two of Radio Disney's NBT (Next Big Thing) and releasing multiple singles with Walt Disney Records. Tally is best known for appearing on season two and three of Lifetime's hit television series "The Rap Game". At the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, Tally performed "You're Welcome" alongside Hollywood Records artist Jordan Fisher during a medley of music from Disney's "Moana" with Fisher, Alessia Cara and Auli'i Cravalho.



