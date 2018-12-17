3 Air Filters of KLC Cleantech Are Now UL 900 Certified

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2018 --Guangzhou KLC Cleantech Co., LTD is glad to announce that on November 21st it received the UL 900 certificate of compliance for its pleated pre-filter, pocket filter, and separator filter series. Guangzhou KLC Cleantech is a leading air purifying and filtration equipment manufacturer with over 24 years of experience.



The UL 900 Certificate is released by Underwriter Laboratories Inc. (UL), which is a global independent safety science company that tests and certifies products based on public safety standards. In order to obtain the UL product certification, each company has to submit an application to the US Insurance Labs and submit several samples for testing. The samples are then tested for smoke and flammability. However, the UL900 standard test does not cover the filters which can create toxic substances from combustion when exposed to flames.



A clean air filter can be certified after passing the following two grades:



- UL 1 - A clean filter that, in the case of a flame, does not become a material for combustion, only emits a small amount of negligible smoke;

- UL 2 - A clean filter that, in the case of a flame, will burn slightly or emit a moderate amount of smoke, or both;



Guangzhou KLC Cleantech has been putting its strong investment in R&D at the service of customers from all over the world and has supplied purifying equipment for electronics, precision instruments, food processing, pharmacy, aviation, and other industries. This company's strong attention to quality and on-time deliveries has ensured a high satisfaction rate from more than 200 buyers in Europe, the US, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. KLC Cleantech is also a proud supplier of the United Nations and is sure to be able to meet other customers' sourcing needs too.



Its leading position in the air filtration industry is the result of its state-of-the-art producing and testing facilities, 8500 sqm production area, over 40 designers, and three strong R&D teams. Its customer-focus approach has created a wide range of product options, including air filters, air showers, pass boxes, clean benches, HEPA units, fan filter units, and self-clean devices.



Guangzhou KLC Cleantech product series can be divided in two macro-divisions: air filters and cleanroom air purification equipment. Its products are widely appreciated for their design, quality, reasonable pricing, and high level of customization. The services that KLC Cleantech can provide include but are not limited to free consultation, promotional gifts, and discounts, as well as a low MOQ.



The Guangzhou KLC Cleantech filter product line includes pleated filters, panel filters, carbon filters, pocket filters, separator filters, mini-pleated filters, v-bank filters, HEPA filters with hood, and high heat resistance filters.



The KLC Cleantech products can meet the requirements of customers from most industries. However, they are more often used in hospitals, clean work areas, pharmaceutical factors, laboratories, electronics factories, spray factories, and several more environments. Their designers employ their wide experience and strong customer-focus to release two new products every month. They can also turn the customer's ideas into a new sample in just one week. Backed by their strong R&D capabilities, KLC Cleantech has obtained patents for most of its products.



KLC Cleantech's factory is equipped with five production lines. The output of this production compound exceeds the 500 air filters each day and 1500 units of cleanroom equipment each month. To ensure high-quality standards, KLC Cleantech inspects each of its products piece by piece before delivery.



When asked to comment this good news, Mr. Wu, the KLC Cleantech Factory Director, said that "KLC Cleantech is a professional manufacturer for air filters and air purifying equipment since 1994, and it has passed the standards of CE, UL, ROHS, ISO9001 & ISO14001. Its principle is to be responsive to customers, provide highly qualified products with on-time delivery".



All partners interested in receiving a quotation are warmly invited to contact KLC Cleantech's reference person for receiving a customized offer. International distributors and representatives can visit the company's headquarters in Panyu District, Guangzhou (PRC) or use the contact details listed here below.



About KLC Cleantech

KLC Cleantech is a leading air filtration system manufacturer with more than 24 years of experience. Its comprehensive product series from air filters to cleanroom equipment can satisfy each client's demand for air purification and air filtration. KLC Cleantech is not only a manufacturer but also a reliable strategic partner that can offer optimal solutions. This company insists on improving its purifying equipment and air filters in order to reduce the work needed; they also strive to rely on always more advanced, high-quality reasonable and economical productions and service, which can support partners from each industry all over the world.



