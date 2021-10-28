Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2021 --The Brownlee Agency has many customers contacting them to request cheap car insurance or the lowest-priced home insurance. However, the agency states this is not a solution for long-term insurance needs. While customers may think obtaining insurance is a one-time or event-driven need, their insurance needs will significantly change over time. So while "cheap insurance" is the main qualifier for insurance at one point in time, this isn't always the best strategy for quality protection.



A first concern is that a driver or homeowner may get the insurance in another party's interest, such as the lender. By just calling and asking for cheap insurance, a customer is not getting the insurance that protects their interests. Just getting what satisfies someone else's requirements may not provide much, if any, protection for the owner. For example, getting home insurance may protect the lender's interest. Still, it doesn't necessarily cover items the homeowner owns, such as guns, jewelry, antiques, and other items normally excluded from basic homeowners' insurance.



Another concern is that insurance needs change over time. For example, when a driver or homeowner calls a large corporation for insurance, they call regarding their insurance needs at that particular time. However, as their family grows, they get new assets and possessions, and other life changes, their insurance needs change too. An independent insurance agency will discuss coverage options as needed, including a full review every year.



The last concern is that drivers and homeowners may not know about exclusions. Like the limitations on homeowners' insurance mentioned above, there can be exclusions on basic car insurance. This includes comprehensive and collision coverage. Also, the amount that is required by law could be quickly eaten by one ambulance ride and then leave the victim with no other amount for ongoing medical treatment. An independent insurance agency will ensure their clients at the minimum know about the options, including the different prices.



Best of all, when someone is looking for "cheap car insurance" or similar, they are using their time to look for something they aren't familiar with. On the other hand, an independent insurance agency will do the searching work for their customers. For all questions regarding insurance, individuals and businesses throughout Tifton, Valdosta, Albany, GA, Moultrie, GA, and Sylvester, GA are invited to call the Brownlee Agency.



About the Brownlee Agency

The Brownlee Agency provides insurance solutions to nearby areas of Albany, Moultrie, Valdosta, Tifton, Sylvester, GA, and surrounding areas in the form of personal and commercial insurance products. Formed in 1974, the agency provides total protection and peace of mind to their customers as a local independent insurance agency creating lifelong partnerships. Their affiliation with top-rated insurance carriers brings excellent insurance coverage options at competitive pricing. For more information, please visit www.brownleeagency.com.