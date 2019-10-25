"3 Minutes to Midnight" Is a Hilarious and Visually Stunning Take on Adventure Games

Barcelona, Spain -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2019 --Scarecrow Studio, a game developer located in Barcelona, announces the groundbreaking point-and-click adventure game 3 Minutes to Midnight. Imagine "Day of the Tentacle" and "The Twilight Zone" had a baby, with all the crazy possibilities that entails.



With a minimum gameplay length of 12 hours, players will immerse themselves in the world of 3 Minutes to Midnight through Betty Anderson, a plucky teenager who, like the rest of her town, can't remember anything from her past. Help Betty recover her memory, save her hometown, and—with a little luck—prevent doomsday!



Now you can be a part of this modern, unique reimagining of a classic genre by supporting their Kickstarter campaign that is now live! You can look forward to, for example, a physical "Big Box" copy, an exclusive comic telling the story of the ambitious Mayor Barret, or a bunch of extras such as art, soundtrack, t-shirts…. Or you can even put yourself in the game!



Kickstarter campaign link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/scarecrowstudio/3-minutes-to-midnight-a-comedy-graphic-adventure



For this momentous occasion, they have also put together a brand-new gameplay video, where they show the state of the game as well as its mechanics and some of the dialogue.



Gameplay video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X-w_txVzTgE



Press Kit link: https://scarecrow-studio.com/press/



About 3 Minutes to Midnight

3 Minutes to Midnight is a brand-new point-and-click adventure game created by Scarecrow Studio. The inhabitants of a small New Mexico town are sleeping peacefully when a sudden and inexplicable explosion shatters the quiet night. The entire town awakens to discover their memories have been completely erased. It's up to troublemaker Betty Anderson, a sassy high school student, to solve the mystery surrounding everyone's lost memories and save the town, while also possibly preventing a secret doomsday plot. How hard could that possibly be, right?



The game features a colorful cast of over 50 characters, each with their own intriguing pasts and secret agendas to unravel. With captivating environmental design from the same hands that crafted the beautiful games "Yesterday" and "Broken Sword," 3 Minutes to Midnight's rich environments and characters are custom-built from the ground up. The game offers several exciting features, including, but not limited to, the following:



Features



Sci-fi! Adventure! Mysterious mysteries! Oh, and plenty of laughs. This is a comedy, after all.

Complex puzzles with multiple inventive solutions and clear contextual clues.

Two playable characters, both of whom share different views of the world.

Full English voice acting, and subtitles in English, German, French, Italian, and Spanish. (With more languages yet to come!)

More endings than Mass Effect 3! Trust us, we counted.

Debuting on PC, with ports to major consoles to follow.



About Scarecrow Studio

Scarecrow Studio is an independent video game developer founded in 2016. They specialize in the publishing and development of narrative games for multiple platforms. The Scarecrow team is a passionate group of people who love creating point-and-click adventure games. They develop original IPs with a special focus on rich plot lines, interesting characters with deep backstories, and a high dose of humor.