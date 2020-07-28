Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2020 --Recent trends have impacted how insurance companies are viewing car insurance coverage. Auto insurance buyers, recent technologies, and on-demand mobility are impacting traditional car insurance, changing how agents and clients view auto insurance coverage.



As millennials and generation z begin to purchase car insurance coverage, the way carriers present coverage has changed. The shift in how carriers and independent agencies handle sales and customer service must be addressed with the new generation. In addition, the recent trends in minimalism will require a changed mindset toward car insurance coverage. Insurance agencies that don't adapt to the upcoming generation will be left in the dark when it comes to marketing auto insurance.



New developments in automobile technology have decreased accidents on the road. As preventative technologies continue to impact new vehicles, car insurance premiums and coverage plans will change. In fact, electronic stability controls are already saving drivers money on their car insurance coverage. As new adaptations arise, agencies will have to modify their assessments to help clients save on their car insurance.



On-demand mobility is offsetting car ownership, therefore, decreasing the need for car insurance altogether. Apps like Ridesharing, Lyft, and Uber are making on-demand mobility convenient and decreasing the necessity for automobile purchases. Other eco-friendly transportation alternatives are impacting the new generation, as environmental consciousness deters newer generations from purchasing automobiles for transportation.



About Beck Insurance Agency

The experienced agents at Beck Insurance Agency are keeping up with the latest trends and technologies in car insurance coverage to provide drivers with up-to-date and modern coverage that fits their lifestyles. Serving drivers in Defiance, OH, Bryan, OH, Toledo, Perrysburg, Waterville, OH, Swanton, OH, and the surrounding areas, Beck Insurance Agency has a history for quality that dates back to 1948. From bodily injury coverage to liability coverage, and more, their team of independent agents works with a diverse range of individuals and budgets to find customized coverage solutions. Visit www.beckinsurance.com to get a FREE car insurance quote.