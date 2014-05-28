3 Signs of a Water Leak Every Homeowner Should Be Aware Of

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2014 --Your local Scottsdale plumbers want to remind residents that popsicles should be the only thing dripping in the Arizona heat, not faucets or pipes.



In a state where drought is a major concern, every drop of water counts, especially water that isn't used. A leaky faucet in an average home can waste more than 10,000 gallons of water every year.



Related: Facts on Water Leaks



Often, these leaks can go undetected. To prevent water from being wasted and future headaches for homeowners, OMW Plumbing is offering up three tell-tale signs of a water leak.



1. The floor is unusually warm.



The floor, either carpet or tile, will be alarmingly warm in one spot. The high temperature of the floor is likely due to an undetected leak below the surface. While a warm floor may not seem like a big deal, it could be an indication that something is critically wrong underneath the surface.



2. Your water bill will skyrocket.



Imagine your dollar bills spiraling down the sink, one right after the other every few seconds. That’s what happens when you have a leaky faucet or pipe. Every drop of water is a drop in your checking account. A water leak will likely cause your water bill to shoot up, sometimes doubling or tripling in cost.



3. Your outside water meter will spin...even with no water running inside.



If there’s no water running throughout your house, yet your outside water meter is spinning, this most likely means that you have a water leak. A spinning water meter with no visible water running inside is a classic sign that there is a hidden water leak within the home.



As you’re soaking in the pool this summer, take some time to make sure your home isn’t getting a secret soak of its own. While a water leak may seem like a minor problem, it can lead to a colossal nightmare if left untreated.



To find out more information on water leaks, visit Tammy’s Tips.



Call 602-574-9004 for help fixing your water leak.



About OMW Plumbing

Owning a plumbing company may seem like an anomaly for a woman, but single mom Tammy Wadina is right at home, combining know-how with hospitality and a can-do attitude.



A licensed plumber herself, the petite, energetic Wisconsin native grew up helping her father with maintenance at apartment complexes and starting her own business. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business and hospitality management from Mount Mary College, then spent nearly two decades honing her skills in the service and sales industries



OMW Plumbing

29834 N Cave Creek Rd

Cave Creek, AZ 85331

(602) 741-7918

omwplumbing.com