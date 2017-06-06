Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2017 --The PADI scuba diving Instructor Development Course (IDC) in the Gili Islands, Indonesia devised by Multiple Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod has been consistently recognized within the recreational scuba diving industry as one of the best educational scuba diving Instructor training programs available to professional divers and 2017 is no different to any other year.



2017 already sees 3 Awards being presented to Holly and all before May 2017.



Firstly the PADI "Platinum" status Award has been issued to Holly and is based on pure experience within the Industry as a PADI Course Director. The award is designed to take into account the number of certifications issued in any one particular year, but actually goes further than just the number of Open Water Scuba Instructor's certified and includes all aspects of the professional diver education including Divemaster, and all continuing education programs such as Specialty Instructor training and IDC Staff Instructor development.



The PADI "Elite-300+" Award is issued to any scuba diving instructor who certifies over 300 divers in any given year. The Elite Award is issued for 50, 100, 150, 200 or 300+ certifications issued in any one particular year. Although Holly certified way more than 300 Instructor level certifications in 2016, the PADI "Elite-300+" Award is the highest award available.



This year Holly Macleod also received the PADI "Outstanding Contribution to Instructor Development" Award which is based on her overall commitment to PADI Instructor level training and the sheer level of quality of training programs provided.



The quality of training provided is echoed throughout the diving industry and can be seen in the amazing good first-hand reviews seen on TripAdvisor and in particular the PADI IDC Indonesia Page. Other aspects of how high the standard of training is on the PADI IDC Gili Islands can be seen on the PADI IDC Gili Facebook Page.



