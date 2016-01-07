30-Day Challenge Launched by Popular Santa Clarita Gym

Santa Clarita, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2016 --Strike Krav Maga has announced its 30-day challenge to lose 20 pounds. The promotion is intended to promote fitness and well being. At Strike Krav Maga, they realize the importance of healthy living. Bonnie Formia, owner/instructor, said "That's why we started this challenge. We thought it was an amazing incentive to get people into shape."



Strike Krav Maga was originally opened in 2014, and offers top-of-the-line self defense instruction. The Santa Clarita gym prides itself on offering a service that really works. The gym in Santa Clarita provides self-defense and fitness group instruction to hundreds of people interested in learning to protect themselves, or simply getting in better shape.



Whether you want to learn to defend yourself or just get into better shape, the Strike Krav Maga premier service is a proven formula. After an initial trial workout, one member was quoted as saying, "This stuff really works. The proof is in the pudding." Their real-life simulation of reality-based confrontation is their secret sauce. Everything the Santa Clarita gym teaches is intended to have practical application. "Whatever we teach you here, we want to make sure it will work if, god forbid, you're ever in a situation where you need to defend yourself." The team sights years of perfecting their special technique, dedicating a great deal of energy and effort developing exercise regiments that work, as the keys to their success.



The weight-loss challenge starts January 11th and goes through February 9th. Debriefing and official weigh-ins are on Wednesday, February 10th at 3:30pm, with $5,000 in prize money.



About Strike Krav Maga

