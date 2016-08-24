Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2016 --Boris Bally, an award winning artist, Swiss-trained goldsmith, metalsmith, and designer, launched a Kickstarter campaign seeking community support for his anti-violence art catalog, "I.M.A.G.I.N.E. Peace Now." It's a comprehensive illustrated publication that contains over 96 pages of art dedicated to peace. This book will document the work of the 100-plus world class metal artists, from 6 different countries, who's craftsmanship will be showcased at the "IMAGINE Peace Now" exhibition.



The Innovative Merger of Art & Guns to Inspire New Expressions, or IMAGINE PEACE NOW Exhibition, is a call to arms, hearts and hands intended especially for contemporary metal artists. Included work will respond to, and initiate conversations regarding, the gun violence so prevalent in American culture today.



The "IMAGINE Peace Now" exhibition opens November 2016 with 100+ works of compelling, peace-themed artworks made from decommissioned firearms. The exhibition was established to unify artists from around the world for one common goal. To individually create works of art by incorporating disabled guns taking off the streets of America. The displayed art pieces will show the artists' interpretations of the reactions to the gun violence epidemic that is currently escalating in the United States.



This Kickstarter campaign offers contributors the opportunity to pre-order advance copies of our stunning, comprehensive catalog, featuring world-class metal artists from 6 different countries, and bound in a high-quality, coffee table format. The catalog, designed by Erin McManus, will contain numerous essays and statements that complement the professionally photographed artwork. This book will be a lasting tangible legacy for what these pieces represent.



To learn more, visit the Kickstarter campaign. Click here to make a contribution. Backers can choose from a number of attractive rewards. Perks will be delivered by January 2017.



About Boris Bally

Boris' work is a disciplined body of objects which vary from eccentric through formal to humorous; provoking thought and reflecting some of the distortions of our ordered world. His practice is a near transparent amalgam of the skills of an able industrial designer, a gifted craftsperson, a savvy business man, a discriminating sculptor, and a clever cultural critic.



http://borisbally.com/