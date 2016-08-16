33rd Republic Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign via Crowdfunder

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2016 --Boasting key partners such as Macys, Nordstrom and Lord and Taylor among other notable companies, 33rd Republic is perfectly positioned to be a disrupter in how children's clothes and related accessories are purchased. This is what inspired the management team of 33rd Republic to turn to crowdfunding for the additional capital they need.



33rd Republic is an online shopping search engine and aggregator focused on children's clothing, accessories and toys from around the world. Catering to children from infancy through age 16, 33rd Republic offers an unparalleled shopping experience.



That's because the the 33rd Republic user experience is designed to let users to look up products and compares prices for an array of youth-related products all in one place without having to visit surf to several different websites to do research and comparison shopping.



33rd Republic's mission is to be the world's leading fashion destination for stylish kids clothing and product so as to deliver an all-encompassing shopping experience to armies of parents in search of children's goods.



Accredited investors are invited to explore this new investment opportunity and perform their due diligence. Accredited investors are those that have an annual income of at least $200,000 per year or a net worth exceeding $1 million.



The 33rd Republic Crowdfunding Project - http://bit.ly/2bfJg3T



The Official 33rd Republic Website - http://33rdrepublic.com/



About 33rd Republic

Founded by Enitan Ladipo, the launch of 33rd Republic has been influenced by Enitan's usage of Shopstyle.com. With 33rd Republic, Enitan is looking to bring the fun user experience and convenience of Shopstyle to the children apparel