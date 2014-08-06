360 Leads Appoints Recognized Sales Leader to Guide North American Growth

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2014 --360 Leads™ (360leads.com) announced today the immediate appointment of Leigh-Ann Clarke as Director of Sales, North America. Clarke will be responsible for leading the company’s North American sales team, expanding sales support in key markets and driving new client acquisition.



“Leigh-Ann’s extensive sales leadership experience, unsurpassed enthusiasm and action-orientation are all welcome attributes, as we advance our vision of delivering our clients more qualified sales leads than any other company”, says 360 Leads’ President and CEO, Stuart Lewis. “As a sales lead generation company, it’s critical that our sales force represents top industry talent. We’re thrilled to add Leigh-Ann to our team, as we look to support even more companies with their sales growth objectives.”



Prior to 360 Leads, Clarke held progressive sales leadership roles with Yellow Pages Group. In her most recent role with the company, Clarke led a 110-person sales team focused on print and digital products and was the top performing sales director in the Canadian market. During her tenure, Clarke also led teams in telephone sales and the neighborhood directories product group.



Clarke will be based from 360 Leads’ global headquarters in Toronto, Canada.



About 360 Leads

360 Leads finds new customers for our clients by connecting them with key decision makers that will grow their business, anywhere in the world.360 Leads is the only sales lead generation company that provides a complete precision-based nurturing process that is customized for each client to deliver optimal results. We integrate digital, direct, inbound and outbound marketing services while engaging the specialized expertise of our people, data and technology to deliver qualified sales opportunities.



To learn more, visit http://www.360leads.com or call 844-360-LEAD (5323).



360 Leads is a 5th business® company, an integrated marketing strategy and communications organization headquartered in Toronto, Canada.



