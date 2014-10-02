360 Leads Becomes Accredited Google Certified Partner

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2014 --360 Leads™ (360leads.com) announced its accreditation as a Google Certified Partner, becoming the only full-service lead generation company operating in Canada, the United States and Australia that is Google Certified.



Google Certified Partners must conduct ongoing and substantial Google advertising campaigns and retain employees who demonstrate proficiency in various aspects of Google advertising. To become certified, employees must achieve 85% on all Google-administered exams, covering functions such as campaign management and online advertising best practices.



Dan Cadieux, Global Vice President, Strategy at 360 Leads says, “Effective digital advertising forms an integral part of our comprehensive sales lead generation campaigns. It’s critical that our clients gain the utmost competitive advantage through our people having the skills necessary to deliver them more qualified sales leads than any other company.”



Through the process of being Google Certified, 360 Leads has acquired further expertise in the realm of advance search and display including: Google Search Network, Google AdWords, Google Display Network and Video Advertising.



Cadieux adds, “Google is the number one search engine on the Internet. With Google’s reach including sites like YouTube, AdSense, DoubleClick and Blogger, it’s imperative we continue to invest in the skill development of the 360 Leads’ digital advertising team. This will allow our clients to cost-effectively reach a broader spectrum of sales prospects, as each property displays different user search behaviours. Being the only full-service lead generation company operating in Canada, the United States and Australia that is Google Certified, our clients have further assurance we can support their digital sales lead generation efforts across the globe.”



About 360 Leads

360 Leads™ finds new customers for our clients by connecting them with key decision makers to grow their business, anywhere in the world. We support our clients’ sales growth from our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada and our operating hubs in Phoenix, USA and Adelaide, Australia.



360 Leads is the only sales lead generation company that provides a complete precision-based nurturing process that is customized for each client to deliver optimal results. We integrate digital, direct, inbound and outbound marketing services while engaging the specialized expertise of our people, data and technology to deliver qualified sales opportunities. To learn more, visit 360leads.com or call 1-844-360-LEAD (5323).



360 Leads is a 5th business® company, an integrated sales and marketing organization.



