360 Leads Conducts Global Survey on Sales Lead Generation Best Practices

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2014 --360 Leads™ (360leads.com) today issued its survey to sales and marketing leaders to identify best practices in multi-channel sales lead generation. 200,000 sales and marketing leaders across the globe from diverse industries have been invited to participate, with consolidated results being made publically available in September 2014.



Key insights will include:



- Most effective channels at generating leads

- Top sales and marketing challenges facing business

- Sales lead nurturing practices



“As 360 Leads continues with our mission to deliver more qualified sales leads than any other company, its critical that we have ongoing insight into the best practices and the tough challenges being faced by the global sales and marketing community”, said Dan Cadieux, Vice President, Strategy at 360 Leads. “Understanding channel effectiveness across diverse industries, countries and size of business allows our clients the benefit of a global resource of sales lead generation knowledge.”



The survey is being administered digitally and is accessible here. Consolidated survey results will be published through various means including a white paper, webinar, speaking engagements and business media. Survey participants will be provided early release of the results report, which will also summarize key insights applicable to businesses looking for sales growth.



To take the 360Leads Global Survey visit https://www.research.net/s/360leadsglobalsurvey.



About 360 Leads

360 Leads finds new customers for our clients by connecting them with key decision makers that will grow their business, anywhere in the world.



360 Leads is the only sales lead generation company that provides a complete precision-based nurturing process that is customized for each client to deliver optimal results. We integrate digital, direct, inbound and outbound marketing services while engaging the specialized expertise of our people, data and technology to deliver qualified sales opportunities. To learn more, visit http://www.360leads.com or call 1-844-360-LEAD (5323).



360 Leads is a 5th business® company, an integrated marketing strategy and communications organization headquartered in Toronto, Canada.



Additional Information:



Twitter: @360leads

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/360-leads



