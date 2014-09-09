Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2014 --360 Leads™ (360leads.com) announced that The Black Report™, its highly anticipated global study on sales lead generation practices is scheduled for release on October 6, 2014. The study includes responses from 325 C-level executives, sales leaders and marketing heads from a broad spectrum of companies, industries and continents.



Key insights will include:



Most effective channels at generating leads

Top sales lead generation challenges facing business

Sales lead nurturing practices



The report will also include insights from 360 Leads discussing reasons for success, failure and any regional differences that impact sales lead generation performance or channel selection.



Stuart Lewis, President and CEO at 360 Leads says, “companies are investing heavily in trying to win new accounts through various strategies and channels. The Black Report will provide readers with a global resource of sales lead generation knowledge and answers to the critical question of how best to secure qualified sales leads.”



360 Leads plans to release The Black Report in digital and print form, and will be providing insights from the report through a series of web and speaking events.



About 360 Leads

360 Leads™ finds new customers for our clients by connecting them with key decision makers that will grow their business, anywhere in the world.



360 Leads is the only sales lead generation company that provides a complete precision-based nurturing process that is customized for each client to deliver optimal results. We integrate digital, direct, inbound and outbound marketing services while engaging the specialized expertise of our people, data and technology to deliver qualified sales opportunities.



To learn more, visit 360leads.com or call 844-360-LEAD (5323).



360 Leads is a 5th business® company, an integrated marketing strategy and communications organization headquartered in Toronto, Canada.



