365 Connect to Participate and Sponsor Technology and Innovation Event Series, NOLATech Week

New Orleans, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2014 --365 Connect, the New Orleans-based, award-winning online technology platform provider for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that 365 Connect President and CEO Kerry W. Kirby will be a featured speaker at NOLATech Week. The company is also a key sponsor of the event. NOLATech Week will be taking place from October 6 - 11, 2014, celebrating New Orleans' place in the world as a leader in technology and innovation. Events are free and open to the public.



NOLATech Week will bring together businesses and individuals at the forefront of innovation, technology, and culture. Focused on the entire greater New Orleans community, NOLATech Week will connect professionals from across the city, ranging from tech companies, entertainment businesses, government agencies, environmental organizations, non-profits as well as health and science leaders.



"We are excited to have 365 Connect as a participant and sponsor for NOLATech Week,” said Jason Seidman, the event organizer. “NOLATech Week is a week-long celebration of New Orleans’ unbelievable accomplishments, unrivaled community, and unbridled potential. 365 Connect is certainly a symbol of that potential, overcoming countless obstacles to become an international award-winning leader in providing web-based platforms to the multifamily housing industry. Their sponsorship of this event from its beginning demonstrates their ongoing commitment to our city and its technology community.”



Kirby stated, “365 Connect is proud to sponsor and participate in this collaborative event that showcases the innovation taking place in our hometown. Since our founding 11 years ago, we have watched New Orleans reinvent itself into one of the hottest cities for entrepreneurs and technology innovators to build and start businesses. With our national reach, we wanted to shine a light on the great technology that is being created right here in Louisiana. This event amplifies our message across the nation.”



NOLATech week's events will showcase how the community is utilizing the city's economic growth to innovate across a myriad of disciplines. This week is dedicated to celebrating the talented, pioneering, tech-savvy people who call New Orleans home. All events are intended to educate, engage, facilitate collaboration, and grow awareness for all businesses, organizations, and members of the New Orleans tech community. In addition to a series of featured events, which are created by local organizations, larger events similar to key note or a conference general session are called "Marquee Events" and have been planned for the week.



On Friday, October 11, Kirby will be a featured speaker and panelist at an exclusive Marquee Event for NOLATech Week from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. Harry Barton, Attorney with Carver Darden; Eric Bernstein, Founder of Werkly.com, and others will join Kirby in a comprehensive discussion on the positive and negative impacts of the sharing economy in New Orleans. This highly anticipated event will be held at the IP Building, located in New Orleans.



About NOLATech Week

NOLATech Week is organized to bring together businesses and individuals at the forefront of innovation, technology, and culture. The week’s events will showcase how the community is utilizing the city’s economic growth to innovate across a myriad of disciplines. The schedule currently includes official Marquee Events (larger events that will serve as official registration and check-in points during the week) and a growing list of Featured Events created by local organizations. These events will include panels, discussions, speakers, meet-ups, demonstrations, social gatherings and more.



For more information visit: www.NolaTechWeek.org



About 365 Connect, LLC

Founded in 2003, award-winning 365 Connect is the industry leader in designing and delivering an array of online platforms that work in unison with each other to market, lease and retain residents in multifamily communities. The 365 Connect Platform interfaces with social media, management software, marketing platforms and a host of other third-party applications. It prides itself in being one of the most integration-friendly platforms in the industry and has proven to be so effective, that it has also gained acceptance with government programs in affordable housing. 365 Connect designs technology to enhance not only the user experience for property managers, but also prospects and residents that utilize its platforms to locate, lease and live in multifamily communities nationwide.



Explore: www.365connect.com