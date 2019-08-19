365 Junk Removal Publishes Blog on Safe Electronic Removal in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2019 --Over time, whether it's in the home or office, electronic appliances and debris will accumulate. Most people know this is nothing but trash, but the requirements and costs for proper disposal mean these items can linger for much longer than necessary, taking up space and potentially releasing harmful chemicals in the home or office. That's when a junk hauler that offers electronic removal in Vancouver can come in handy. For more, go to: https://365junkremoval.ca/how-to-handle-electronic-removals-in-vancouver/



Just about every family has a box (or a drawer) of electronics that need to be recycled. These items may include dead batteries, old cellphones, old radios, walkie-talkies, and many other devices. Moreover, because these materials contain components that may be poisonous or corrosive, electronics cannot be disposed of like regular trash.



Chemicals like cadmium, beryllium, mercury, lead, and brominated flame retardants are common in many electronics. And while these components are safely installed and stored within the devices, once deposited in a landfill or garbage dump, exposure to weather and other elements can break down the components and allow harmful chemicals to leech into the soil and groundwater, leading to dangerous contamination.



Regulations are in place to protect the environment and promote best practices for disposal. To treat electronic waste properly, they have to be sorted and then deposited at the correct recycling depot, which could be located all over the city.



Working with a disposal company that offers offers electronic removal in Vancouver is an easy way to simplify the process. With a team of specialists that understand requirements (and depot locations), using a service like 365 Junk Removal means it's easy to clear personal spaces of unwanted rubbish—and meet all environmental requirements in the process.



For electronic removal in Vancouver, contact 365 Junk Removal to schedule a pick-up or request a quote at (604) 365-0428 or booking@365junkremoval.ca.



About 365 Junk Removal Vancouver

365 Junk Removal Vancouver is a low-cost hauling and clean-up service that is offered to residential, multi-family, and commercial customers across the lower mainland.



For additional information, please visit 365junkremoval.ca or call (604) 365 – 0428.



365 Junk Removal

Phone (604) 365 – 0428

Company website: 365junkremoval.ca